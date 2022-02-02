What were Joe Rogan's comments about race?

Joe Rogan has found his name in the headlines for all the wrong reasons lately. In addition to facing criticism for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, the 54-year-old recently came under fire for offering his take on the term "black".

While in conversation with controversial clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson on the JRE podcast, the UFC color commentator said that it was strange to refer to someone as "black" unless they were 100% African.

"The black and white thing is so strange because the shades are so, there's such a spectrum of shades of people. Unless you're talking to someone who is, like, 100% African from the darkest place where they're not wearing any clothes all day and they've developed all that melanin to protect themselves from the sun. Even the term black is weird and when you use it for people that are literally my colour, it becomes very strange," said Rogan.

Merkaba @___merkaba___ Joe Rogan and Jordan Peterson can’t comprehend that being Black means you have African ancestry. You don’t have to literally be the color black to Black. This is covert racism.



Listen to Joe Rogan's full interaction with Jordan Peterson right here:

The comments prompted responses from a number of influential individuals, including comedian and host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah. He initially joked about the matter on the show.

However, the South African subsequently went on to offer the viewers some insight into the complex and diverse cultures present in Africa. He further commented on the issue of racism that is prevalent in the States.

Watch Trevor Noah break down the term "black" right here:

Artists continue to pull their content from Spotify over Joe Rogan's transgressions

Veteran rockstar Neil Young kickstarted a movement by choosing to pull his music from Spotify in response to Joe Rogan spreading COVID-19 misinformation. Yet another artist has decided to follow suit as a direct result of Rogan's comments.

An R&B singer India Arie declared that Rogan's comments about race and racial identity were problematic and offensive. It prompted her to part ways with the popular streaming platform.

In a post on Instagram, Arie further cited disparities in the remuneration pattern as another reason behind her withdrawal. Arie's move comes a few days after artists like Joni Mitchell and Nils Lofgren decided to bid the platform adieu.

Check out India Arie's post below:

"paying musicians a Fraction of a penny? and [Joe Rogan] $100M? This shows the type of company they are and the company that they keep. I'm tired."

