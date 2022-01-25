What is the issue between singer Neil Young and Joe Rogan?

One of rock's all-time greats, Neil Young, recently took offense to Joe Rogan for allegedly spreading misinformation regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. The remarks in question took place on an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.

The developments were initially reported by Rolling Stone. They revealed that Young sent his management team and record label a letter that detailed his demands.

Young urged his team to facilitate the removal of his music from Spotify, which hosts the JRE podcast exclusively. He asserted that the platform could either host Rogan or himself, but not both.

Furthermore, the veteran rockstar also held Spotify responsible for spreading misinformation amongst the masses, directly leading to the demise of those people who chose to listen to Rogan's claims.

"With an estimated 11 million listeners per episode, JRE [Joe Rogan Experience], which is hosted exclusively on Spotify, is the world's largest podcast and has tremendous influence. Spotify has a responsibility to mitigate the spread of misinformation on its platform, though the company presently has no misinformation policy."

When Joe Rogan declared that he was not an "anti-vaxxer"

Rogan found himself on the receiving end of a significant amount of flak for claims he had made about relatively young people taking COVID-19 vaccinations.

The UFC color commentator initially claimed that people who ate and exercised well, in addition to living a generally healthy lifestyle, did not need to take the COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves.

However, his claims were soon dismissed by one of the top infectious disease experts, Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci's comments prompted Rogan to clarify his comments about his stance on vaccinations.

"I'm not an anti-vaxx person. In fact, I said I believe they're safe and I encourage many people to take them. My parents were vaccinated. I just said I don't think that if you're a young healthy person you need it. Their argument was you need it for other people. That makes more sense. But that's a different argument. That's a different conversation."

