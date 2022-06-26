What is Joe Rogan's stance on Roe vs. Wade getting overturned?

During a recent podcast episode, Joe Rogan spoke about the Roe vs. Wade ruling before it was officially announced. Rogan said the news had been leaked via a "memo," which prompted the discussion on the JRE podcast.

The ruling is highly controversial, with protests happening in the United States for both pro-life and pro-choice groups. While speaking about the subject on his podcast, Rogan stated:

"It's weird, people telling other people what they can and can't do with their bodies. It's weird, because, Texas has a weird law, no I shouldn't say weird law. A terrible law. Where it's six-weeks (to have an abortion), who the f**k knows they're pregnant at six-weeks?"

Joe Rogan said he is "100% on board" with a woman's right to choose if she wants to give birth or not. But the podcaster questioned where the line should be drawn when speaking about late-term abortions and seemed uncomfortable when mentioning babies at six months being aborted.

Joe Rogan lives in Texas, one of the few states with a trigger law in place, which means that the state can take immediate action on the Roe vs. Wade ruling by the United States Supreme Court.

This means that the podcaster will likely see first-hand the drastic changes that the ruling could cause to abortion clinics and witness the uproar from both pro-life and pro-choice protestors.

Joe Rogan reacts to Justin Trudeau's comments about gun ownership

UFC commentator Joe Rogan isn't one to shy away from "touchy" subjects and is seemingly not a fan of Justin Trudeau after the Canadian prime minister stated that Canadian citizens could not purchase a firearm for self-defense reasons.

The Canadian Firearms Act states that a Canadian citizen is prohibited from obtaining a license to possess a firearm to protect themselves or another person. Speaking about Trudeau's comments on his podcast, Rogan stated:

"Did you see what [Justin] Trudeau said today? I'll send it to you, Jamie, because it is f***ing wild. He said, 'You don't have the right in Canada to own a gun to protect your life.' It is one of the most wild things I've ever heard anybody say. Because first of all, I don't believe it's true. Someone sent it to me and I don't know if I saved it because I was so disgusted. I think I may have like threw just my hands up in the air."

The podcaster compared the prime minister to Joe Biden, calling the two politicians "corrupt" and "full of sh*t." Rogan is very open about his stance on US gun laws and seemingly opposes gun control.

