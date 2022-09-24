What did Joe Rogan say about CM Punk?

Joe Rogan didn't mince words when he spoke about CM Punk on the 31st MMA show edition of The Joe Rogan Experience in June 2018. The UFC commentator said that the WWE veteran was athletically untalented.

Rogan stated that Punk's lack of athleticism prevented him from being successful in the UFC where the fights were not scripted like they were in WWE.

The 55-year-old further elaborated that the pro-wrestler's UFC 228 foe Mike Jackson could have finished Punk any time if he wanted to:

"He is a very nice guy and a hard worker, but he does not have athletic talent. He was a showman and when he was in the WWE, he was allowed to say I'm the f*****g man and throw his arms up in the air. And they had it scripted, so he was the man. But you know when you're in there with a guy like Mike Jackson who had zero fear of him... just popping him in the face any time he wanted to... if he [Jackson] got angry and wanted to stop him, he could've stopped [Punk] at any point in the fight."

Watch Rogan talk about CM Punk below:

The UFC commentator continued his criticism of Punk during episode #1185 of JRE in October 2018. The 55-year-old said that even YouTuber Logan Paul was a much better fighter than CM Punk. Rogan stated that Paul had a background in amateur wrestling, unlike Punk.

Watch Rogan compare Logan Paul to CM Punk below:

When Tryon Woodley warned Joe Rogan regarding his comments on CM Punk

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley was not too happy with Joe Rogan's opinion about YouTuber Logan Paul being a much better fighter than former WWE superstar CM Punk.

During his appearance on The Hollywood Beatdown, Woodley jokingly warned the UFC commentator that Rogan would have to deal with him if he kept up with his comments about Punk:

“Well I say... First thing I have to stand on Joe Rogan’s stones. Come up off my homie CM Punk. You got smoke with him, you got smoke with me. So, watch your mouth.”

Watch Tryon Woodley warn Rogan below:

The former WWE star's pro-MMA record currently stands at 0 wins against 1 loss and 1 no-contest.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far