What did Joe Rogan say about Donald Trump taking drugs?

While speaking to Tom Segura on the latest episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC color commentator stated that he thought former United States president Donald Trump was using drugs. Rogan suggested that Trump was using Adderall, which can be prescribed for medical uses.

Adderall is often medically used as a treatment for ADHD and narcolepsy, but is also used by many students in the United States when studying or taking tests in school.

When Segura spoke about Trump's energy levels while serving as president and on television, Rogan stated:

"He’s on Adderall. Do you think he’s on Adderall?"

Listen to the full JRE podcast below:

Segura went on to say that he also believes Trump was using Adderall, with the comedian stating that many people he had worked with claimed that the former president was "gassed up" when filming episodes of The Apprentice.

Joe Rogan is known for not being a huge supporter of Trump, even refusing to have him on the JRE podcast multiple times. The UFC color commentator also called the politician and businessman a "man baby" during his discussions with Segura.

The comment came after Segura explained that Trump struggled with concentration and that it was often difficult for people around the former president to deliver him bad news.

Why did Joe Rogan refuse to host Donald Trump on the JRE podcast?

As mentioned, Joe Rogan has previously had the chance to host the former United States president on his podcast. However, the podcast host and stand-up comedian has refused to have Donald Trump on the show.

While speaking to Lex Fridman on the Lex Fridman Podcast, Rogan stated that he didn't want to help promote the politician and that is the reason why he hasn't hosted Trump on JRE.

"By the way, I’m not a Trump supporter in any way, shape or form... I’ve had the opportunity to have [Trump] on my show more than once — I’ve said no, every time. I don’t want to help him. I’m not interested in helping him."

Watch Rogan speak about Trump to Lex Fridman here:

Rogan unsurprisingly didn't vote for Trump, instead opting for Jo Jorgensen in the 2020 election. Jorgensen is an American libertarian politician, which is the political angle the podcaster seems to favor.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far