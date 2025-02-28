What is Joshua Van's nationality? Why did the UFC flyweight and his family move to the U.S.?

Joshua Van is one of the under-radar names in the UFC flyweight division. He is set to compete next weekend at UFC 313, facing Rei Tsuruya on the preliminary card. It marks Van's seventh fight in the promotion, where he is currently on a two-fight win streak.

But what of his past? Given his status as one of the more under-promoted fighters in one of the least visible divisions in the promotion, details about his personal life are barely known. So what is his origin and how does it connect to his pursuit of success in MMA?

Fortunately, Van has been an open book about his past and life, so what does it consist of?

What is Joshua Van's nationality?

Joshua Van was born in Hakha, Myanmar on Oct. 10, 2001. Unfortunately, he and his family were forced to abandon their homeland in favor of the United States due to political instability and violence. And at age 12, Van and his family fled to Houston, Texas.

So, despite having been born in Myanmar, Van is an American citizen. However, his childhood in Texas was not an easy one, with his smaller size compared to other children prompting him to fight tooth and nail for respect, eventually driving him toward MMA.

How has Joshua Van's UFC career panned out?

At UFC 313, Van will look to extend his two-fight win streak to three consecutive victories. To do so, he must overcome Rei Tsuruya, who stepped in on short-notice on behalf of Bruno Gustavo da Silva, who withdrew from the matchup for reasons that are, as of yet, undisclosed, which is nothing new to Van.

However, the reason he is on a two-fight win streak is because he lost to Charles Johnson via knockout at UFC on ESPN 59. He is currently 12-2 overall in MMA, but in the UFC he is 5-1, having scored numerous wins. Unfortunately, he is barely ranked at #15.

His future place in the division hinges on how well he does against Tsuruya next weekend, which is a must-win situation for him if he intends to one day fight for the flyweight title.

