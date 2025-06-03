What is Julianna Pena's ethnicity? Exploring the UFC star's heritage, family background, and more

Julianna Pena is gearing up to defend her bantamweight title against Kayla Harrison in the co-main event of UFC 316. Pena earned her belt back in a gritty split decision win over Raquel Pennington last October.

Ad

Harrison also fought on that card and got the better of Ketlen Vieira to secure her spot as No. 1 contender. Before the women's bantamweight stars take center stage, let's explore the ethnicity of Pena:

What is Julianna Pena's ethnicity?

Julianna Pena is of Venezuelan and Mexican descent. Born and raised in Spokane, Washington, she is the daughter of a first-generation Venezuelan father and a Mexican-American mother. Pena has represented her Latin roots with pride, and her nickname, 'The Venezuelan Vixen,' pays homage to that lineage.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Pena’s MMA journey began in May 2009 as she collected four straight wins, all by finish. Following a two-fight losing skid, she went on to compete in The Ultimate Fighter season 18. She became the first woman to win the tournament in 2013.

Her breakout moment came in December 2021, when she pulled off one of the biggest upsets in UFC history. She defeated Amanda Nunes via submission at UFC 269 and grabbed the mic to quote, "I'm not surprised," which was made famous by former UFC star Nate Diaz.

Ad

She lost the belt in the rematch at UFC 277, but after Nunes’ retirement and a hard-fought win over Pennington, Pena is once again on top of the division.

Valentina Shevchenko backs Julianna Pena to win against Kayla Harrison

Valentina Shevchenko believes Julianna Peña has the right mix of experience, grit, and mindset to hand Kayla Harrison her first UFC loss.

Ad

Shevchenko, who shared the octagon with Pena back in 2017, pointed out that the pace, pressure, and unpredictability of five-rounders often change everything. Unlike many of Harrison’s previous opponents, Pena doesn’t freeze under pressure.

Previewing the fight in a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Shevchenko said:

“If we compare it to my previous fight against Manon [Fiorot], she had 12 wins without [a break], and she was thinking that a championship fight was gonna be the sam,e but it’s not the same. You will face different challenges and I feel the same way [about this fight]. This is my main event at UFC 316, it’s Julianna Pena against Kayla Harrison." [H/t: Bloody Elbow]

Ad

She added:

"I feel the same way that it’s gonna be a completely different fight for Kayla Harrison and she will feel completely different because Julianna, she possesses this ability to win and to turn a fight from a position where she’s uncomfortable to being comfortable, she isn’t scared of grappling. She can submit from any position… It’s very hard to take her down. Me being a former opponent of Julianna, I definitely like her style and like her a lot… I will be rooting for Julianna… Julianna will do everything double to win."

Ad

Check out Valentina Shevchenko's comments below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.