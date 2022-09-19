What did Khabib Nurmagomedov say about Jose Aldo that enraged Conor McGregor?

Conor McGregor evidently has a lot of respect for his former foe Jose Aldo. The Irishman once lashed out at former undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for his critical comments about the Brazilian.

In a 2021 press conference for the Gorrila Fighting championship [now known as Eagle FC], the Russian suggested that Jose Aldo was no longer in his prime and that the T.K.O loss to Petr Yan was proof of that:

"He got beat up when he fought... Petr Yan right?... Just like Aldo's fight against Pedro Munhoz, let him fight Yan the same way and then we can say he has peaked again. You saw what he did, he closed up and waited for the ref to stop the fight. That shows you're not at your peak. I call those fighters businessmen, they come out to make money [quotes as per traslated by the YouTube channel]."

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov speak about Aldo below:

A clearly enraged McGregor hit back at 'The Eagle' with some of his signature trash talk. In an Instagram live post, 'The Notorious' said:

"Another press conference! what’s he even doing? More talking is he? Then disrespecting Aldo? Little fool of a thing. I’m sick of these little fools mouthing about people."

Watch Conor McGregor blast Khabib Nurmagomedov below:

Aldo recently announced his retirement from the sport following his UFC 278 unanimous decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili.

Fighters react to Jose Aldo's retirement

Following Jose Aldo's retirement announcement, the fighting community came together to pay respects to the UFC legend's incredible career. Fighters including UFC A-listers such as Max Holloway and Petr Yan took to Twitter to congratulate the Brazilian on his stellar run at the UFC.

On Twitter, former bantamweight champion Petr Yan said that Aldo was one of the best MMA fighters ever. Meanwhile, Adrian Yanez said that the Brazilian was one of his favorite fighters.

Adrian Yañez @yanezmma

you're one of my favorite fighters and an absolute legend. Enjoy retirement, thank you for all the memorable moments If it's true that he retired. @josealdojunior you're one of my favorite fighters and an absolute legend. Enjoy retirement, thank you for all the memorable moments If it's true that he retired.@josealdojunior you're one of my favorite fighters and an absolute legend. Enjoy retirement, thank you for all the memorable moments 🙏

Former two-division champion Henry Cejudo had this to say about Aldo's retirement:

"I always wonder what could've been. I spent a whole camp training to fight Jose Aldo in Brazil, but COVID changed everything. I was looking forward to the challenge & crazy atmosphere. Happy retirement to one of the greatest featherweights in MMA history @josealdojunior"

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo



Happy retirement to one of the greatest featherweights in MMA history 🏽 I always wonder what could've been. I spent a whole camp training to fight Jose Aldo in Brazil, but COVID changed everything. I was looking forward to the challenge & crazy atmosphere.Happy retirement to one of the greatest featherweights in MMA history @josealdojunior I always wonder what could've been. I spent a whole camp training to fight Jose Aldo in Brazil, but COVID changed everything. I was looking forward to the challenge & crazy atmosphere.Happy retirement to one of the greatest featherweights in MMA history @josealdojunior 👏🏽🇧🇷 https://t.co/I4fHHLBMgc

Former featherweight champion Max Holloway congratulated Aldo on an incredible career and asked the Brazilian to enjoy retirement:

"The King of RIO! What a career brother! Go enjoy retirement brother. Eat some açaí with cashew and powder milk for me."

Max Holloway @BlessedMMA The King of RIO! What a career brother! Go enjoy retirement brother. Eat some açaí with cashew and powder milk for me 🤙🏻 @josealdojunior The King of RIO! What a career brother! Go enjoy retirement brother. Eat some açaí with cashew and powder milk for me 🤙🏻 @josealdojunior

Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski wished the 36-year-old the best in his future endeavors.

Alex Volkanovski @alexvolkanovski Wish nothing but the best to the Featherweight Goat @josealdojunior Wish nothing but the best to the Featherweight Goat @josealdojunior 🙏

Former middleweight title challenger and fellow Brazilian Gilbert Burns congratulated Aldo in an emoji-filled tweet. UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall kept things short and simple with a single worded tweet.

UFC women's flyweight Lauren Murphy stated that Aldo was one of the greatest fighters ever to step foot in the octagon. Featherweight contender Billy Quarantillo tweeted that it was a pleasure to train with Aldo in The Ultimate Fighter 2015.

Lauren Murphy @LaurenMurphyMMA Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter



He requested his release from the UFC with one fight left on his deal on the terms that he would be retiring from the sport and it was granted by the promotion per the report



ge.globo.com/combate/notici… Per @raphamarinho and @zeca_geraldo of Combate, Jose Aldo is retiring from MMA.He requested his release from the UFC with one fight left on his deal on the terms that he would be retiring from the sport and it was granted by the promotion per the report Per @raphamarinho and @zeca_geraldo of Combate, Jose Aldo is retiring from MMA.He requested his release from the UFC with one fight left on his deal on the terms that he would be retiring from the sport and it was granted by the promotion per the reportge.globo.com/combate/notici… I’m so glad I got to see one of his fights and walkouts live. One of the GOATS of MMA. What a career. twitter.com/aaronbronstete… I’m so glad I got to see one of his fights and walkouts live. One of the GOATS of MMA. What a career. twitter.com/aaronbronstete…

Billy Quarantillo @BillyQMMA Don’t know if this is it, but If so was a pleasure meeting and training with @josealdojunior 2015 on tuf - absolute legend @fightpicsgohard Don’t know if this is it, but If so was a pleasure meeting and training with @josealdojunior 2015 on tuf - absolute legend @fightpicsgohard 💯 https://t.co/6iDrsTOTP3

