"What in the Logan Paul is this?!" - Dillon Danis compares Irina Shayk to Nina Agdal amid rumors of being with Bradley Cooper and Tom Brady

Dillon Danis recently shared a tweet from Daily Loud, a media outlet, that insinuated an ongoing relationship between Tom Brady and Irina Shayk. Irina Shayk recently posted a series of topless pictures on her Instagram.

According to Cosmopolitan, however, that wasn't all she posted. Shayk allegedly posted a picture of a shirtless Bradley Cooper to her story. This has got the rumor mill working overtime, given the reports of her relationship with Tom Brady.

Daily Loud brought this to the public with the following post:

"Tom Brady & Irina Shayk are reportedly still dating after she posed topless with her ex Bradley Cooper on Instagram"

Dillon Danis noticed the post and used it as another excuse to attack Logan Paul and his fiancee, Nina Agdal. Danis shared the same post alongside the caption:

"What in the Logan Paul is this?!"

While Dillon Danis seemingly needs no excuse to go after Paul and Agdal, dragging a well-respected name like Tom Brady into things may be in bad taste, at least to some fans.

Dillon Danis continues his social media tirade against Paul and Agdal ahead of October 14th clash

Dillon Danis has not slowed down in his relentless attack on Logan Paul and Nina Agdal. He has continued to share tweets and images of Agdal with other men, many of whom she has had a relationship with in the past.

Recently, he dragged Logan's younger brother, Jake Paul, into the thick of things. Jake Paul hasn't been too vocal in his criticism of Danis and has had his own issues with his brother Logan in the recent past.

In a recent postt, Jake Paul ignored the beef between Danis and his brother Logan to promote his app, Betr. This didn't escape Danis' attention, who re-shared the post alongside the caption:

"Jake Paul could've defended his brother's honor, but instead he promoted his failed app? A real brother wouldn't even think twice. Plus, who wears a hat in a cold plunge? Scared to show you're balding from all the steroids?"

It appears that Danis considers all of Logan Paul's family fair game. While this may be promotional antics that financially serve both men, Danis has, in many people's eyes, crossed a line in his assault against Paul.