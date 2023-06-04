What did Luciana Andrade do before joining the UFC? A look at the ring girl's interesting past  

UFC ring girl Luciana Andrade has had an interesting choice of careers in her past. Before starting her stint as a UFC ring girl, the Brazilian was a model and a lawyer.

Andrade, who worked at the UFC Vegas 74 event along with Brooklyn Wren, studied law in Brazil as well as in the United States. The 37-year-old currently has a masters degree in law to her name which she received from the University of Southern California.

Luciana Andrade began her ring girl career at UFC Fight Night 56 way back in 2014 and since then, has emerged as one of the most prominent ring girls in the multi-billion dollar promotion.

The Brazilian recently made headlines when she shared her thoughts on the topic of fighter pay and denied rumors of ring girls being paid more than some fighters.

During her appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour, Andrade refuted the claims stating:

"It's not true, we don't make more money than the fighters. Think about it, like, we have 14 girls across the globe, right? And some girls work a few times a year because we don't have international fights, you know, with the same frequency that we have in the US. But let's talk about the US girls, right? We're six in total, we rotate. So you work once, twice a month if you're lucky. Let's use common sense. Do you really think we would be making more money than the fighters?"

UFC ring girl Luciana Andrade has started a new show with Ariel Helwani

Luciana Andrade has not limited herself to just being a ring girl. The 37-year-old recently started a podcast with MMA journalist Ariel Helwani named 'Ariel & The Bad Girl', where they both discuss non-MMA things and take queries from the fans.

During the early episodes of the show, Helwani, who has a contentious relationship with Dana White, asked Andrade if the UFC president or the promotion raised any objections about the Brazilian working with Helwani.

Andrade shared that White and the UFC brass were supportive of her decision to work with the MMA journalist:

"Not really. So, technically I'm an independent contractor. So, I don't have to ask them but I did it anyways, you know, out of respect and relationship with the company for almost nine years. So, I did ask Dana and he was like, 'No, you can do whatever you want.' He did appreciate me asking but you know, they're super supportive."

