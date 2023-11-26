What is a Majortiy Decision in boxing? Explaining Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron result

Heading into her rematch with Chantelle Cameron, Katie Taylor was confident that she would turn the tables and emerge victoriously. After ten rounds of back-and-forth action, Taylor captured the super lightweight titles.

The judges scored the contest 98-92, 96-94, and 95-95, declaring her a winner by majority decision. This begs a question. What is a ‘majority decision’ in boxing? Let’s find out.

Boxing fights are usually scored by three judges appointed by the State Athletic Commissions. These judges are trained experts who watch the action live from their ringside seats and score the fight round-by-round. Like MMA, boxing follows a ten-point must system.

The winner of each round gets 10 points while the trailing fighter gets nine points or less. Factors like knockdowns, point deductions for fouls, or illegal strikes can reduce a fighter’s points.

When a boxer wins the fight via knockout, the judges' scorecards are not required to determine the outcome of a fight. But when both fighters make it to the final bell after a scheduled number of rounds, the tally of scores determines the outcome.

The judges’ scorecards usually rule the fight a draw or win/loss by unanimous, majority, or split decision. When all three judges score the contest in one fighter’s favor, the result is termed as a ‘unanimous decision’. However, when two judges score the contest in a fighter’s favor and the third judge rules that neither fighter won, the result is referred to as a ‘majority decision’.

In the Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron rematch, two judges scored the match 98-92 and 96-94, scoring eight and six rounds in her favor, respectively. Meanwhile, the third judge scored the contest 95-95, scoring five rounds each in both women's favor. Hence the fight was ruled a majority decision win for Taylor.

Interestingly, both fights between Taylor and Cameron have decided the outcome by majority decision.

Expand Tweet

Katie Taylor is open for a Chantelle Cameron trilogy fight at this iconic venue

Katie Taylor suffered the first loss of her professional boxing career when she challenged the super lightweight champion Chantelle Cameron in May 2023. However, the Irish boxer flipped the switch in the recently concluded rematch and emerged victoriously to become a two-division boxing champion of the world.

While speaking in the post-fight interview, Katie Taylor expressed the desire to take on her predecessor in a trilogy fight at the iconic Croke Park Stadium in Dubin, Ireland. She said:

“Let’s get the trilogy at the Croke Park!”

See the post-fight interview below:

Expand Tweet