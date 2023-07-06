"What a man" - Wishes pour in after UFC featherweight's father beats cancer

Cancer recently challenged this MMA trainer for a bout, and he defeated it by putting up a brave fight. UFC featherweight fighter Jack Shore's father and MMA trainer Richard Shore was recently diagnosed with cancer.

The news 'Tank' himself broke right after he registered an impressive win at UFC 286. The featherweight competitor gleefully took to Instagram to announce his father's recovery, receiving good wishes all around the MMA universe.

Check out the 'Tank's Instagram post here:

"What cancer seen when it came knocking on the wrong mothertrucking door. @richard.shore ain’t to be played with, the main man."

Here are few reactions to the post:

"What a man 💪❤️"

Fantastic news! @richard.shore you are a true inspiration and warrior! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿👊🏻 We see where @jackshoremma gets it from!

"Fab, Jack your dad is fantastic, strong, humble, always smiling no matter what. Richard the love, respect and proudness of all us fans is well deserved. Our inspiration to so many of us. ❤️"

Jack Shore had considered pulling out of UFC 286 after initially agreeing to take on Makwan Amirkhani in a featherweight bout due to his father's cancer diagnosis. Richard, the man who has also served as the head coach of his son's fighting career, then encouraged 'Tank' to go ahead with the fight and personally showed up in his corner.

As a result, Shore was able to seal a submission victory over Amirkhani and take his winning tally up to six in the UFC, out of which three have resulted by submission via rear naked choke.

Amanda Nunes could be the last UFC women's featherweight champion

While Amanda Nunes hung up her gloves as a two-division UFC women's champion, the featherweight title might also retire with its last reigning queen. The 'Lioness' defeated Irene Aldana to defend her bantamweight title at UFC 289, following which she announced her retirement.

When Dana White was asked by a reporter in the post-UFC 289 press conference whether the featherweight title would also retire with Nunes as there aren't many female competitors in this division. White responded by expressing the probability of this becoming a reality.

Check out the video below:

"The answer is probably yes, I mean I don't make these decisions right after a fight... You know she told me when she walked over to the side of the cage she was retiring so...Yeah I don't know but it makes sense." [2:10 onwards]

