What is Manon Fiorot's ethnicity? Where is the UFC flyweight contender from?

Manon Fiorot is the No.2 ranked flyweight contender in the UFC, who is scheduled to face Valentina Shevchenko for the undisputed title in the co-headliner at UFC 315 on May 10. This article talks about the ethnicity and origin roots of the flyweight title challenger.

'The Beast' started practicing Karate at the age of 7, and earned her black belt at the age of 18, before joining the French National Team. She then discovered kickboxing and Muay Thai, where she won several championships, before eventually transitioning into amateur MMA.

Fiorot competed in the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation [IMMAF] tournaments and captured the IMMAF World Championship title in 2017. She turned professional in 2018 and went on to compete in Cage Warriors, EFC's The Fighter reality show, UAE Warriors, and UFC. She made her UFC debut against Victoria Leonardo in January 2021 and has been steadily climbing the flyweight rankings since. She boasts an impressive record of 17-1-0 and is riding a seven-fight win streak in the promotion.

During the recent UFC 315 Countdown episode on YouTube, Fiorot discussed her early days in the sport and how she discovered MMA.

"During my kickboxing and Muay Thai training, I discovered MMA. And I was instantly drawn to this sport. I started training with Alrdic in 2016. As soon as I started to train, he promised me I was going to win and I was going to the UFC."

Check out Manon Fiorot's comments below (6:38):

What is Manon Fiorot's ethnicity?

Manon Fiorot was born on February 17, 1990, in Nice, France. She is currently 35 years of age and is of French ethnicity. She maintains a private personal life and hasn't shared details regarding her religious beliefs. She continues to train in her hometown, at the Boxing Squad gym in Nice.

'The Beast' proudly represents France in all of her fights. This has made her a prominent figure in the French MMA scene. Owing to her prowess in Karate, she was selected in the French National Team in 2014. However, soon after her selection, she suffered a significant injury that ruled her out of the Karate World Championships.

During her early childhood, Fiorot had developed a keen interest in the sport of snowboarding. She attended a snowboarding school and went on to win the French Snowboarding Championship, before fully committing herself to combat sports.

