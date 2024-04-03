"What a match that was" - Fans cook up potential fights for Japanese icon Takeru's impending return

Takeru Segawa may have lost to Superlek Kiatmoo9 but he produced an action-filled slugfest that has left us wanting for more.

This past January, the Japanese icon demonstrated that he's capable of brutality after giving Superlek, the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, a run for his money at ONE 165.

As depicted in this next Instagram reel, once Takeru gets a rhythm going, he can be an overwhelming striker.

Watch Segawa punctuate the championship rounds with heavy blows to Superlek's head:

The video had fans talking online, with one of the comments reading:

"What a match that was, spectacular"

Check out more fan reactions:

Now that Takeru has dipped his toes onto the ONE stage, fans are eager to see more of him shortly. It's also not ridiculous to assume that it could be ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon who could be next.

The two striking warriors have had a war of words online over the last couple of years, positioning themselves for the right battle. With Takeru's debut crossed off the list, it will be intriguing to see a different style of fighting between Rodtang and Takeru take place inside the ring.

When it comes to facing some of the top five contenders in the flyweight division - Tagir Khalilov and Elias Mahmoudi - you would also get a highly competitive and entertaining matchup. Both guys rarely see more than two rounds in their bouts, so they are also interesting matchups for Takeru.

Takeru Segawa trains with Korean-Japanese legend Yoshihiro 'Sexyama' Akiyama

Takeru Segawa is like a gift that keeps on giving.

The only three-division K-1 champion switched things up in training this past week by sharing his latest session with 48-year-old living legend Yoshihiro 'Sexyama' Akiyama.

Certified to get an eight-pack with Akiyama, Segawa looked ripped alongside the MMA icon. Taking to Instagram to share the legendary photo, 'The Natural Born Crusher' wrote the following caption below:

"Physical training with Mr. Okayama yesterday. Strengthen your weaknesses...To grow more and more. Than you very much @akiyamachoo."

