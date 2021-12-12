What is the meaning of the nickname 'FTA' that Tai Tuivasa uses?

Tai Tuivasa defeated Augusto Sakai in the prelims of UFC 269.

The Australian, in his post-fight interview, introduced fans to terms like 'FTA' and 'Eshay'. The slang term 'FTA' stands for 'From the Area'. Eshay, on the other hand, has been described by Urban Dictionary as "white skinny males who like to think they are 'Roadmen' or 'Gangsters'.

The Eshay culture promotes a particular signature look, comprising Nautica shirts and footwear from brands like Adidas, Nike, and the like.

This culture has been popularized in the Australian suburban community by influential local rappers and gangs like Spanian and OneFour, respectively.

Hailing from the public housing community in the western suburbs of Sydney, Tai Tuivasa brought Australia's street culture on the world stage. He also admits to having been associated with members of OneFour as friends in the past.

He was also seen sporting the classic Eshay look in pictures that were posted on his Instagram feed.

"SIXTEEN and KEEN out here looking like a lifeguard, Saving these streets WUII," wrote Tai Tuivasa on Instagram.

Tai Tuivasa puts Augusto Sakai away

In a stellar performance, Tai Tuivasa overcame the challenge presented by Augusto Sakai. The Australian recorded a KO win in the second round of their clash in the UFC 269 prelims.

In the aftermath of his victory over Sakai, Tuivasa hopped onto the cage and hit a shoey after asking for a shoe and a can of beer.

Watch Tai Tuivasa chug a celebratory shoey right here:

Building on his momentum, 'Bam Bam' has recorded yet another win, improving his win streak to four wins on the trot. He suffered his last setback in a fight against Serghei Spivac at UFC 243 back in October 2019. The fight took place on the same card as Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya.

With his win over Sakai, Tuivasa is on his longest run of wins in the UFC, having recorded finishes against the likes of Stefan Struve, Harry Hunsucker and Greg Hardy. All of these finishes came in the first round.

