"What should we measure next?" - Nina-Marie Daniele and Laura Sanko get into unique "MMA" competition, fans react 

Nina-Marie Daniele and Laura Sanko, two of the most recognizable women in the UFC, recently got into a unique "MMA" competition. The former has seen a meteoric rise over the past two years and has emerged as one of the most popular personalities in the MMA community.

Sanko, on the other hand, is a former professional fighter. As of now, she regularly appears on ESPN as an analyst for the UFC. The two have collaborated numerous times, and their most recent collaboration seems to be their most interesting one yet.

Daniele and Sanko got together in a forehead-measuring competition recently. The video of the same was posted by the former Playboy model on her official X account, where she captioned the post by saying:

"Laura Sanko vs Nina Drama forehead competition! What should we measure next? LOL"

As one would expect, the video quickly garnered a lot of attention. That said, let's take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Is this one of those tricks where you don't know you were measured longways?"

"My answer will get me in trouble I will not partake in this question"

"Lol I love how you guys don't take yourselves too seriously"

When Dana White hailed Laura Sanko as the "Ronda Rousey of commentary"

Laura Sanko made her pay-per-view commentary debut at UFC 293 last year. As Sanko became the first-ever female commentator in the promotion's modern era, Dana White showered her efforts with praise, even dubbing her as the 'Ronda Rousey of commentary.'

During a post-fight press conference for Dana White's Contender Series last year, White expressed the full breadth of his admiration for Sanko and said:

"She knew everything about every kid here and she watched every single fight that you could watch on all the kids that were on the card. She's a true professional, she knows she's like the Ronda Rousey, you know, of commentating.

"She knows she's first, she knows she's carrying the banner for women to break into this role, and she's doing everything she can to make sure that she always is the best that she can possibly be."

Catch Dana White's comments in the clip below:

