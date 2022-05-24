What does Michel Pereira's wife Gina Amir do?

Gina Amir, the wife of Michel Pereira, has been in the limelight recently after the UFC welterweight claimed that Jorge Masvidal had slid into her DMs.

Amir is a celebrity jeweller who specializes in the fine creation of diamond jewelry. She is the owner of the Gina Amir Atelier store in California. Her brand makes unique diamond engagement rings, bracelets, wedding bands, and more products. The brand goes by the tagline of "You Dream it, we make it."

Pereira recently earned a split decision win over Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira this past weekend. However, the Brazilian grabbed attention when he claimed that Jorge Masvidal had sent his wife an emoji on Instagram.

However, 'Gamebred' quickly addressed those claims. He accused Pereira of making false claims and not telling the entire story. The Miami native wrote on Twitter:

"How crazy a world and how far has society fallen that this idiot @UfcPereira would use his wife to hopefully 1 day get a paycheck and create a fake narrative to try and get a fight with me when clearly he sees she slid in my dm? Wishing you guys the best #marriagecounselor."

Masvidal also attached a screenshot of his conversation with Gina Amir, suggesting that it was in fact Pereira's wife who messaged him first, first wishing him good luck for a project.

Gina later clarified that the account is a business one that can be accessed by many people, claiming that it was another individual who sent the message.

What's next for Michel Pereira in the UFC?

Michel Pereira is currently riding a five-fight winning streak in the UFC's welterweight division. The 28-year-old has been competing in the octagon since 2019 and has won six out of his eight fights. One of his losses came via disqualification when he landed an illegal shot against Diego Sanchez.

The Brazilian has an overall record of 28-11. He is an entertaining fighter and has started to garner attention with his impressive run of form. He's defeated the likes of Khaos Williams, Niko Price and Santiago Ponzinibbio during his recent winning streak.

The Brazilian has broken into the top 15 with his latest win. Now ranked No.14, Pereira is looking for a clash against Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, and Michael Chiesa.

However, given Diaz and Masvidal's star power, it's unlikely that 'Demolidor' will take on any of them next. Chiesa, meanwhile, is ranked No.11 in the welterweight division and might be a good test for Michel Pereira.

