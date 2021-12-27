What is MMA fighter Pearl Gonzalez's UFC record?

Pearl Gonzalez is one of the most prominent names in the world of combat sports. She entered the UFC ranks in April 2017 on the strength of a six-fight winning streak that included four submissions and a TKO victory. Gonzales competed twice in the UFC and has a record of 2-0 in the promotion. Her overall pro-MMA record is 10-5. During her time as an amateur fighter, she went 7-1.

Pearl Gonzalez's first bout in the UFC octagon was against Cynthia Calvillo at UFC 210 - a fight she lost by submission. Her fight against Calvillo also brought her some unexpected attention. She was originally forced to pull out of the bout due to a ruling by the New York State Athletic Commission that she could not compete due to her breast implants. However, the decision was reversed after Gonzalez’s doctor spoke to the commission.

Gonzalez's second UFC outing saw her drop a unanimous decision to Poliana Botelho at UFC 216. Following her second loss, Gonzales was released by the organization.

'The Chi-Town Princess' next signed with all-women's MMA promotion Invicta FC and made a successful debut against Kali Robbins. She went on to record a total of four wins and two losses in the promotion.

Pearl Gonzalez makes a transition to bare-knuckle boxing

After having a roller-coaster of a career in MMA, the former UFC fighter signed an exclusive multi-year deal with Bare Knuckle FC to prove her credentials as a striker. For her first fight in the organization, she went up against Charisa Sigala in June 2021 and won. In her second and latest outing in BKFC, Gonzales lost to Britain Hart in a grueling battle on November 12.

Pearl Gonzalez hasn't competed since then. 'The Chi-Town Princess' recently took to Twitter to reveal that she is recovering from an injury and hopes to be in shape soon. Here's what Gonzales wrote:

"Surgery but make it Sexy! Finally fixing this injury! Haven’t been able to grapple or kick since, which is why I chose to focus on boxing this past year. Looking forward to be again!!"

