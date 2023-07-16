“What is this monstrosity” - MMA fans combine the worst attributes of UFC fighters to create the ultimate laughing stock

MMA fans had a field day after a Facebook user put together all the 'worst' traits from different fighters in the UFC and created a custom fighter who had all these qualities.

It is no secret that Luke Rockhold does not have a very good chin, and Conor McGregor and Chris Weidman have broken their leg inside the octagon.

Requintin Allen posted the following:

MMA fans on Facebook duly came up with their own combinations of 'worst' attributes.

One user could not believe what had been created:

"What is this monstrosity"

One user disagreed, saying Cody Garbrandt's fight IQ is actually good:

"Cody’s fight IQ Is actually pretty good"

Another user spoke about who they would have put as "boxing hands":

"I would have put boxing hands as [Ben] askren lol"

One user called the creation a deadly fighter:

"Deadly a fighter if I’ve ever seen one"

Another MMA fan felt there was something missing:

"Would add Artem Lobov's arm length"

MMA fans are distraught as Jamahal Hill announces injury

UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has suffered a very serious injury that will sideline him for a couple of months.

Hill has not defended the belt even once since becoming champion when he beat Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 in January this year. Fans have been calling for him to fight soon so he can establish himself as a champion. However, 'Sweet Dreams' announced:

"I have unfortunately suffered an injury. I've ruptured my Achilles, yeah. It's just one of those injuries, just one of those... yeah f**k man. It's just one of those things that happens you know, it's a tough injury. It's one that will require surgery."

Check out the clip below:

Heavyweight Thanos @MMAThanos For those who haven’t seen Hill announce his injury

Jamahal Hill will have to undergo surgery on his leg and will also be vacating his title since he will be out of action for a long time.