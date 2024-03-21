“What a monumental moment that would be” - Conor McGregor lauds Nate Diaz for recent support, pushes for third fight despite Dana White’s disapproval

Nate Diaz recently supported his longtime opponent, Conor McGregor, regarding the UFC's alleged negotiation strategies.

McGregor hasn't competed since suffering a leg injury against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. After a lengthy rehabilitation process, 'The Notorious' had a falling out with USADA, which hindered his return in 2023.

The former UFC two-division champion recently voiced his dissatisfaction with the discussions for his next fight. Notably, UFC CEO Dana White recently stated that McGregor may make a comeback in the fall and that he isn't in a hurry to do so due to his wealth.

Diaz, who had contract issues before leaving the promotion, recently defended his longtime foe on X. He wrote:

"This was me for years before Conor even got here they want u to die before u get out these contracts it’s up to u to make something pop no one gonna help you but you Free Conor it’s at pattys day in this bi**h.''

During an appearance on a recent episode of The MMA Hour, McGregor spoke to Ariel Helwani and discussed his thoughts on Diaz's support. He said:

''I appreciate it, wish him [Diaz] always. Always wish to see past opponents and potential future opponents again to see them do well. And What a monumental moment that would be, when we get that one [Trilogy fight] done.''

McGregor has already indicated interest in completing their trilogy by facing Diaz at the Las Vegas Sphere in September. He pushed for a third fight, saying:

''It's hard to deal with the lads and we don't know all the in's and out's to be honest. And I know the lads are hard to deal with also. So, I think it'd be amazing.''

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

McGregor is expected to make a comeback against Michael Chandler later this year. Meanwhile, Diaz is preparing for his second boxing match since leaving the UFC, facing former foe Jorge Masvidal.

Conor McGregor assures everything is okay between him and UFC

Although Conor McGregor has stated that he intends to make a comeback to the octagon at International Fight Week in June, no official announcement has been made, which has sparked rumors that the largest mixed martial arts celebrity may be embroiled in a contract dispute with the promotion.

However, in the aforementioned interview, McGregor disclosed that he has no animosity toward the UFC and that the company will shortly make a statement regarding his upcoming bout. The Irishman said:

''They'll announce it, the UFC. I'm excited to go about it, there's always great business with these. People wanna make a beef, it's aint no beef. I'm happy where I'm at.''

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

