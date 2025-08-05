What is Moses Itauma's ethnicity? A closer look at the boxing phenom's cultural roots 

Moses Itauma is set to make his boxing return in a 12-round heavyweight contest against Dillian Whyte. The two will headline the Esports World Cup Fight Week card on Aug. 16 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ad

Itauma is an emerging prospect in the heavyweight division, boasting an undefeated professional record of 12-0, with 10 wins coming by way of knockout. The 20-year-old is coming off a second-round TKO victory over Mike Balogun earlier this year in Glasgow, Scotland.

What is Moses Itauma's ethnicity?

Moses Itauma was born on December 28, 2004, in the small town of Kezmarok, Slovakia, to a Nigerian father and a Slovakian mother. However, due to experiences of racism, his family relocated to the UK and eventually settled in Kent.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Itauma began training at the age of nine, inspired by his older brother Karol. He went on to win all 24 of his bouts as an amateur before making his professional debut at 18, signing with top British promoter Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions.

In an interview with the BBC from his gym in Essex, Itauma opened up about his journey and expressed pride in his heritage, saying:

''It's part of my identity, it's not something I would change, but we weren't treated the same way as everyone else. We would stand out because we were the only African Slovak people, but I am proud of my heritage. I think I got the best of both worlds, that Slovak toughness, mentality, and I'm strong physically from my Nigerian side."

Itauma is now aiming for a world title shot with a potential win over Dillian Whyte. The head of the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia, Turki Alalshikh, resorted to social media last month and voiced his desire for a heavyweight showdown between the rising star and undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.