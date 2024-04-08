What movie is Conor Mcgregor in? Looking at the Irishman's venture into Hollywood 

Conor McGregor, a global phenomenon in MMA, recently ventured into Hollywood. Beyond breaking pay-per-view records, McGregor also stepped into the world of acting, with his debut in a highly anticipated remake.

What movie is Conor Mcgregor in?

After suffering a leg injury in his fight against Dustin Poirier in 2021, McGregor took a break from the fight game to recover. This break materialized into a starring role alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the upcoming remake of the 1989 film 'Road House.'

He takes on a villainous role opposite Gyllenhaal in the film released in March 2024 on Prime Video.

Interestingly 'The Notorious' was previously offered a role in Vin Diesel's action flick 'xXx': The Return of Xander Cage.' However, after losing to Nate Diaz in 2016, the Irishman reportedly pulled out to refocus on his fighting career, The role eventually went to former middleweight champ Michael Bisping.

While 'Road House' is McGregor's first foray into feature films, he is no stranger to the world of cameras. McGregor has previously been featured in documentaries chronicling his journey to UFC stardom.

There have also been rumors about a potential role for the UFC superstar in the upcoming 'Zombie Rome' movie. However, there haven't been any official updates on that front.

Conor McGregor teases return to octagon

Conor McGregor hasn't fought since the devastating leg injury at UFC 264 in July 2021. While there's been talk of a potential comeback fight against Michael Chandler this year, no official confirmation has been made yet.

Adding to the intrigue, UFC boss Dana White recently posted a video featuring McGregor with the caption "Coming Soon..."

Now 'The Notorious' himself has echoed the phrase on his Instagram. The post featured his walkout to the octagon before the UFC 264 fight, set to the AC/DC anthem 'Hell Bells'.

Check out McGregor's post below:

Poll : Did you like Conor McGregor's performance in 'Road House'? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion