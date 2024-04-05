Dana White teases Conor McGregor's highly-anticipated UFC comeback with two-word cryptic story

Dana White has teased Conor McGregor's return after sharing a cryptic story on his Instagram.

The Irishman has been out of action since 2021 after suffering a devastating leg break injury during his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. Following an intensive period of surgeries and rehab, McGregor returned to full training last year.

Upon his return, 'The Notorious' is expected to face Michael Chandler after the pair appeared as coaches opposite one another on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter. Their bout had been expected to take place by the end of 2023, however, it never came to fruition.

Despite the ambiguity surrounding their bout, both Chandler and McGregor have regularly maintained the fight would happen. The pair have gone on record in multiple interviews in recent months and stated their clash would be taking place this summer.

Whilst Dana White and the UFC have yet to confirm any such bout, the UFC president's latest Instagram story appears to suggest an announcement is imminent.

White shared a video of McGregor on the social media platform and captioned the post with a cryptic message. He wrote:

"Coming Soon......"

Check out Dana White's story here:

Dana White's Instagram story of Conor McGregor

Dana White promises massive UFC announcement for the UK

Dana White has teased a big announcement for UK MMA fans and confirmed that more details are set to be revealed in the coming days.

The UFC currently has two reigning champions from the UK, Leon Edwards and Tom Aspinall, and the MMA promotion hasn't returned to England since July 2023. That break appears to be over now, however, after White promised that big things are coming to British shores.

In a recent interview with Adam Catterall of TNT Sports, the UFC president alluded to the fact both Edwards and Aspinall are healthy as well as confirmed that the upcoming card in the UK will be a numbered event. He said:

"We had these fights that were going on where I was like, 'Wait, we're going to do this where?' We're going to England. We're coming and I've got great fights lined up for the UK fans and I'm excited to get back there...I haven't been in England in a minute and I'm excited to get back there. [We'll make the official announcement] literally in days. We're right there. We're working on the stuff. We've got some badass plans for England."

When asked if the next UFC event in the UK will be a PPV, White replied:

"Numbered card buddy. Numbered card, pay-per-view."

Catch White's comments here (4:30):

