BREAKING: Dana White teases massive UFC announcement featuring Leon Edwards to "come in days"

Dana White recently announced his big plan for UK fans and said more details will be revealed over the next few days.

Two of the current reigning UFC champions, Leon Edwards and Tom Aspinall, come from the UK. While Edwards has been the UFC welterweight champion since August 2022, Aspinall captured the interim heavyweight title at UFC 295 last November.

The UFC has not hosted an event in the UK since July 2023 and White recently laid out his plan to make a grand comeback there.

In a recent interview with Adam Catterall of TNT Sports, White highlighted that two of his reigning champions are British and said his team proposed a few matchups that would be best suited for an event in the United Kingdom. He went on to say that the promotion will make the official announcement in the days to come:

"We had these fights that were going on where I was like, 'Wait, we're going to do this where?' We're going to England. We're coming and I've got great fights lined up for the UK fans and I'm excited to get back there. I haven't been in England in a minute and I'm excited to get back there. [We'll make the official announcement] literally in days. We're right there. We're working on the stuff. We've got some badass plans for England."

When asked if the next UFC event in London will be a pay-per-view, White replied:

"Numbered card buddy. Numbered card, pay-per-view."

Catch White's comments below:

Given that Edwards and Aspinall do not have fights lined up at the moment, either of them will likely headline the next UFC pay-per-view in London.

A look at Leon Edwards and Tom Aspinall's recent career trajectory in light of Dana White's comments

After dethroning Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 with a highlight-reel knockout, Leon Edwards defended his title against the former champion in March 2023. Most recently, he defeated former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington at UFC 296.

Meanwhile, Aspinall returned to competition after a knee injury with a devastating knockout win over Marcin Tybura in July 2023. He defeated Sergei Pavlovich via first-round knockout to win the interim UFC heavyweight title at UFC 295 after Jon Jones was forced to pull out of his scheduled title fight against Stipe Miocic due to a pectoral injury.