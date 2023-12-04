As of November 2023, Conor McGregor may no longer be the only 'Mystic Mac' in his family.

McGregor announced on social media on November 30 that his partner Dee Devlin gave birth to their third son and fourth child overall. The post received many warm wishes for the McGregor family, and the future UFC Hall of Famer announced on December 4 via X that his youngest son has been named Mack McGregor.

In his recent tweet, Conor McGregor wrote:

"Say hello to Mack McGregor everyone ❤️🙏☘️"

Similar to his first announcement post, McGregor's tweet about his son triggered an abundance of positive replies and congratulatory wishes.

The newest edition of the family is now the third son of McGregor and Devlin. In 2017, McGregor and Devlin announced the birth of Conor Jr., the couple's first child. McGregor's first and only daughter, Croia, was born three years later in 2019, followed by Rian McGregor in 2021.

Many fans in the comment section also joked about McGregor's newest son's name, as the former UFC champion has previously referred to himself as 'Mystic Mac.'

One fan replied:

"Mack enters the world just in time for the return of the Mac"

Amid his newborn's arrival, McGregor has been active on X as an advocate for his home country of Ireland. McGregor has also been hinting at a return to the octagon in early 2024, though an official announcement has not been made.

Conor McGregor welcomes fourth child with Dee Davlin

With the birth of his son, Mack, MMA superstar Conor McGregor is now a father to three young boys and one little girl.

McGregor and his partner Dee Devlin are already the parents of Conor Jr., Croia, and Rian McGregor, and they welcomed their fourth child into the world on November 30, 2023. In the announcement of his son's birth on social media, McGregor called Devlin his 'hero.'

The Instagram post was captioned:

"Another chunky healthy boy into the world. Dee you are my hero"

Since becoming a father, McGregor has shifted a lot of his focus to setting his children up for success. While already succeeding in a very wealthy fighting career, McGregor is now a successful businessman after investing in his whiskey brand and Irish pubs.

After coaching the 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter, McGregor has long been rumored to fight Michael Chandler in his UFC return. However, it remains to be seen if the MMA icon will be returning to the octagon.