What is the nationality of UFC bantamweight star Adrian Yanez?

Adrian Yanez is an American fighter and is one of the biggest prospects in the UFC. The Hispanic bantamweight finished Randy Costa in their main card fight at UFC Vegas 32.

The knockout brought his winning streak to seven fights in a row and continued a fantastic start to his UFC career.

Yanez earned himself a contract with the UFC after finishing Brady Huang in 40 seconds on Dana White's Contender Series in August 2020.

Since then, he has stayed active and won two more fights via knockout before beating Costa. He is now up there with the likes of Francis Ngannou, who has the longest active winning streak by knocking their opponents out.

However, this wasn't an easy win for Adrian Yanez by any means. Costa put on a show early on as he found the mark with his jab time after time. At one point in the first round, Costa had landed nearly 50 strikes to Yanez's 11. It was a completely one-sided round before Yanez clawed his way back into the fight in the last two minutes.

Hate either guy had to lose but Adrian Yanez is a damn problem . Wonderful fight fellas #UFCVegas32 pic.twitter.com/O4CfL3Br3S — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) July 24, 2021

The momentum had shifted, and it was enough for Adrian Yanez. He grew into the fight and took the center of the octagon in the second round. The future star finally finished the fight after a couple of body shots and an uppercut that broke through Costa's guard.

The UFC clearly has an exciting prospect on their hands.

Adrian Yanez predicts the winner of Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw

Yanez and Costa aren't the last exciting bantamweights to feature on the main card. The event will be headlined by a huge fight between Cory Sandhagen and T.J. Dillashaw.

Yanez gave his prediction for the main event in an interview with Sportskeeda's John Hyon Ko.

"Honestly, I think [Cory Sandhagen] gets a five-round decision," said Adrian Yanez.

It'll be interesting to see if his prediction rings true, but for now, he'll be enjoying his own win.

Edited by Harvey Leonard