“What does he need?” - Chingiz Allazov says he’ll take on rival Superbon in any discipline presented

Chingiz Allazov is ready to take on Superbon anywhere and under any ruleset.

Ad

In an interview with Nick Atkin for the Bangkok Post, the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion said he'll fight Superbon on sight if that's what the Thai superstar wants.

Allazov said:

"I didn’t see him yesterday. But maybe if I see him in life, I would come to him with one question - what does he need? Maybe he likes, I don’t know, street, MMA, or any other. But I say, kickboxing or Muay Thai for me, no problem."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Chingiz Allazov was in Bangkok this past week to support his close friend Roman Kryklia in the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world champion's world title defense against Lyndon Knowles at ONE Fight Night 30 at Lumpinee Stadium.

Ad

Superbon, coincidentally, was at the same arena the night before to coach his student, Tsz Ching Phoebe Lo, take on Fuyuka at ONE Friday Fights 103.

The rivals, however, never bumped into each other, as their feud got an added layer of drama.

Allazov captured the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship when he knocked Superbon out at ONE Fight Night 6 in January 2023.

The 31-year-old then defended the gold against Marat Grigorian at ONE Fight Night 13 in August 2023 before going into a sabbatical and his subsequent retirement.

Ad

Superbon, meanwhile, outclassed Grigorian to claim the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title at ONE Friday Fights 58 in April 2024.

He was promoted to undisputed world champion status after Allazov announced his retirement in August 2024.

Watch Allazov's entire interview below:

Ad

Chingiz Allazov says a fight against Masaaki Noiri could lure him out of retirement

Chingiz Allazov is content with his business ventures while enjoying his retirement from combat sports. However, the former pound-for-pound kickboxing king admitted that he's open to a return if presented with a new opportunity.

That opportunity could come in the form of ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri.

Ad

The Japanese superstar has an inevitable unification match against ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon, and it's a match that Allazov has his sights on.

In another interview with Nick Atkin, Allazov said he could return to active competition if Noiri beats Superbon for the undisputed gold:

"Maybe if Noiri wins this fight, I think for me, it will be good. Maybe I will come back to take the belt. For me, this is no problem."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.