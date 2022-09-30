What is Paddy Pimblett's net worth?

Paddy Pimblett has risen quickly since joining the UFC, and is becoming a household name in the MMA world. The Englishman reportedly has a net worth of between $1-5 million dollars.

Pimblett has only fought three times in the UFC and didn't earn millions during these bouts.

According to MMA Salaries, 'The Baddy' has earned $510,000 from his first three outings in the UFC. His debut against Luigi Vendramini at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till only awarded Pimblett $78,000, with a base salary of $12,000. His biggest payday came against Jordan Leavitt at UFC London in his latest organizational outing, with the 27-year-old taking home $354,000 after the bout.

Watch highlights of Pimblett's latest UFC outing here:

Paddy Pimblett has also signed a contract with Barstool Sports, which is likely to have boosted his net worth. Pimblett signed a seven-figure deal with the sports media company, and the Englishman has used the platform well to continue to grow his brand.

'The Baddy' already has over 2.1 million followers on Instagram, which is incredible for a UFC fighter who has only competed three times in the organization. A mixture of the Englishman's personality and skill have given him a great platform to build his future MMA career.

How many finishes does Paddy Pimblett have in the UFC?

Since joining the UFC back in 2021, Paddy Pimblett is yet to fight a ranked opponent in the organization. 'The Baddy' has fought three times, finishing all of his UFC opponents before the third round.

Pimblett's debut bout against Luigi Vendramini didn't go past the opening five minutes, with the Englishman stopping his opponent easily. 'The Baddy' proved that this result wasn't a fluke, going on to submit Rodrigo Vargas at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall in the first round.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc @PaddytheBaddy is entertainment!



Highlights from a wild one-round firefight as the Baddy's debut went hard and got the big finish! @PaddytheBaddy is entertainment!Highlights from a wild one-round firefight as the Baddy's debut went hard and got the big finish! 🔴 @PaddytheBaddy is entertainment!Highlights from a wild one-round firefight as the Baddy's debut went hard and got the big finish! https://t.co/W6iDl4NusU

In his most recent outing, Paddy Pimblett had to navigate an awkward opponent when taking on Jordan Leavitt. 'The Monkey King' used his grappling well in the first round and made the bout a difficult affair during the opening five minutes. However, 'The Baddy' eventually finished the American in round two. Pimblett won via submission and is yet to book his next fight in the UFC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far