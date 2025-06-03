What is Patchy Mix's ethnicity? Exploring the UFC star's heritage, family background, and more

Patchy Mix is set to make his octagon debut in a bantamweight contest against Mario Bautista at UFC 316 this weekend. Following his departure from the PFL last month, Mix signed with the multi-billion dollar organization and is ready to make a statement in the upcoming pay-per-view card.

Mix is a former Bellator champion, who holds an impressive professional record of 20 wins and one loss.

What is Patchy Mix's ethnicity?

Patchy Mix is an American professional MMA fighter currently competing in the UFC's bantamweight division. The 31-year-old was born in Angola which is a small village located 22 miles southwest of downtown Buffalo, New York.

Mix grew up in a poor household with his mom and three siblings. Following his successful title unification bout against Sergio Pettis at Bellator 301, 'No Love' opened up about his tough background and the importance of MMA in his life, as evidenced by his post-fight remarks, which said:

''I come from absolutely nothing, man. Dirt poor, piss nothing. You know, [when] I was a kid, my mom would be scrounging money and paying with food stamps. Bellator changed my life. Mike Kogan, Scott Coker, they all gave me an opportunity. I was a young kid chasing a dream that didn’t have anything, you know. I don’t have any brothers or sisters or cousins or anything that really has done much. So, it was just me trying to make way for my brothers and sisters and me trying to make way for my family.” [H/t: bjpenn.com]

Last summer, Mix defended his Bellator title by securing a split decision win over Magomed Magomedov at Bellator Champions Series Paris. The American fighter wanted to break into the bantamweight rankings and expressed confidence in his skills against Mario Bautista in a recent episode of UFC 316 Embedded.

