UFC 316: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley - Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

UFC 316: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley 2 will take place this Saturday on June 7. Starting from the bottom, with the early preliminary card, the bouts scheduled are MarQuel Mederos vs. Mark Choinski at lightweight, Quillan Salkilld vs. Yanal Ashmouz at lightweight, and Jeka Saragih vs. Yoo Joo-sang at featherweight.

The final early prelim fight is Ariane da Silva vs. Wang Cong at women's flyweight. Then, on the preliminary card, there's Khaos Williams vs. Andreas Gustafsson at welterweight, Serghei Spivac vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta at heavyweight, and Azamat Murzakanov vs. Brendson Ribeiro at light heavyweight.

And for the final matchup on the prelim card, there's Bruno Gustavo da Silva vs. Joshua Van at flyweight. Opening the main card is Brazilian power-puncher Vicente Luque, who meets the flashy Kevin Holland at welterweight. They are followed by Mario Bautista vs. a debuting Patchy Mix at bantamweight.

Afterward, Kelvin Gastelum and Joe Pyfer meet in a middleweight that was previously scheduled for UFC on ESPN 64, but scrapped after Pyfer withdrew due to illness.

In the co-headliner, Julianna Peña defends her women's bantamweight title against Olympic judo phenom Kayla Harrison.

Finally, in the main event, Merab Dvalishvili defends his bantamweight title against Sean O'Malley in a rematch.

UFC 316 start time

UFC 316 starts with early prelims at 6:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 3:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) on June 7. The prelims, though, start at 8:00 PM E.T. / 5:00 PM P.T., while the main card starts at 10:00 PM E.T. / 7:00 PM P.T. The aforementioned times are for American fans.

The table below provides times for non-American viewers:

Country Early Prelims Prelims Main Card US.A. 6:00 PM E.T. / 3:00 Pm P.T. (June 7) 8:00 PM E.T. / 5:00 PM P.T. (June 7) 10:00 PM E.T. / 7:00 PM P.T. (June 7) Canada 6:00 PM E.T. (June 7) 8:00 PM E.T. (June 7) 10:00 E.T. (June 7) U.K. 11:00 PM B.S.T. (June 7) 1:00 AM B.S.T. (June 8) 3:00 AM B.S.T. (June 8) U.A.E. 2:00 AM G.S.T. (June 8) 4:00 AM G.S.T. (June 8) 6:00 AM G.S.T. (June 8) India 3:30 AM I.S.T. (June 8) 5:30 AM I.S.T. (June 8) 7:30 AM I.S.T. (June 8) Brazil 7:00 PM B.R.T. (June 7) 9:00 PM B.R.T. (June 7) 11:00 PM B.R.T. (June 7) Australia 9:00 AM A.E.D.T. (June 8) 11:00 AM E.D.T. (June 8) 1:00 PM A.E.D.T. (June 8)

How to watch UFC 316?

The UFC 316 early prelims will be broadcast on ESPN+, Disney+, and UFC Fight Pass, while the prelims will be on ESPN+, Disney+, and standard ESPN broadcast. However, the main card will be on ESPN+ pay-per-view. All the aforementioned platforms for Americans, though.

U.K. fans can watch the fights on TNT Sports and Discovery+, while Indian fans can do so on Sony LIV.

The event venue

The fights take place at Prudential Center, in Newark, New Jersey, United States.

The UFC 316 fight card

The current fight card is as follows:

Main card:

Bantamweight title: Merab Dvalishvili (c) vs. Sean O'Malley

Women's bantamweight title: Julianna Peña (c) vs. Kayla Harrison

Middleweight: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer

Bantamweight: Mario Bautista vs. Patchy Mix

Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Kevin Holland

Prelims:

Flyweight: Bruno Gustavo da Silva vs. Joshua Van

Light heavyweight: Azamat Murzakanov vs. Brendson Ribeiro

Heavyweight: Serghei Spivac vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Welterweight: Khaos Williams vs. Andreas Gustafsson

Early prelims:

Women's flyweight: Ariane da Silva vs. Wang Cong

Featherweight: Jeka Saragih vs. Yoo joo-sang

Lightweight: Quillan Salkilld vs. Yanal Ashmouz

Lightweight: MarQuel Mederos vs. Mark Choinski

