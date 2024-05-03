What do Paul Craig's tattoos mean? Exploring the meaning behind 'Bearjew's' body art

Many MMA fighters are known to express themselves through body art and UFC fighter Paul Craig is no different in this regard.

Much like many of his fellow fighters including the likes of Israel Adesanya and Conor McGregor, 'Bearjew' also sports numerous tattoos on his body. Let's take a look at the many inkworks the fighter has on him.

One of the most prominent inkworks of the 36-year-old is his chest tattoo. With a closer look at the tattoo, one can make out the words "God only knows what I'd do without you" on the fighter's chest.

Check out Paul Craig's tattoos below:

A Japanese sleeve tattoo runs the entire length of his right arm. While it's mostly covered up with the sleeve right now, the Scotsman had a flower tattoo on his right bicep earlier.

The long list of Craig's body art doesn't end here, as on his left bicep, he sports the Roman numbers XIV I. On his left forearm, he has a tattoo of the Biffy B logo.

On the lower right side of his torso, the fighter sports a tattoo of the number 27. This seems to be a shout-out to his birthday, as he was born on Nov. 27, 1987. He also sports a puzzle tattoo near his rib cage.

What is the inspiration behind Paul Craig's chest tattoo?

Paul Craig's chest tattoo is perhaps the most notable inkwork on his body. The words written on the UFC fighter's chest might seem familiar to many. Let's find out why.

The words "God only knows what I'd do without you" is the main chorus of the Beach Boys' 1966 hit song 'God Only Knows'. While it's not confirmed, according to a report by EssentiallySports, the tattoo might be dedicated to his partner.

'Bearjew' is set to face Caio Borralho at UFC 301 this weekend at the Farmasi Arena in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. The fight card will be headlined by a flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg.

Craig holds a record of 17-7-1 with wins against notable names including former light heavyweight champions Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua and Jamahal Hill. He would be hoping to return to winning ways this weekend, after his submission defeat to Brendan Allen last November.