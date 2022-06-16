What is Pedro Munhoz's nickname? 

Pedro Munhoz's nickname is 'The Young Punisher', a moniker he seemingly gained after finishing 13 of his 18 professional MMA wins. However, at the age of 35, Munhoz has struggled to live up to his reputation.

The Brazilian's latest finish came in 2019 when he beat Cody Garbrandt at UFC 235. Since then, Munhoz has lost four out of his last five fights in the organization, all of which ended via decision.

However, it's important to note that Munhoz has only been losing to strong opposition, with losses against Aljamain Sterling, Frankie Edgar, José Aldo and Dominick Cruz.

The 35-year-old's nickname is ironically very fitting for his career, with many of his finishes coming when he was much younger. However, life isn't going to get much easier in his next bout, with the Brazilian set to face Sean O'Malley at UFC 276.

The two fighters are at very different stages in their careers, with Munhoz being a UFC veteran and O'Malley a rising star in the organization. However, the 27-year-old's journey hasn't been flawless, losing to Marlon Vera in his fifth UFC bout.

Curtis Blaydes believes Pedro Munhoz can beat Sean O'Malley at UFC 276

Despite many UFC fans believing Pedro Munhoz will open the door for Sean O'Malley to enter the higher ranks of the division, Curtis Blaydes feels otherwise. He feels that Munhoz can walk away victorious when the two fighters meet at UFC 276.

The Brazilian lost his last UFC outing when facing Dominick Cruz at UFC 269, but O'Malley is still pretty new to the organization and hasn't faced many high-level opponents.

While speaking to James Lynch, Blaydes said:

"I think Pedro. I think he’s a very technical striker also, and he brings some real pop in his punches. And I don’t think O’Malley’s ever faced a power puncher like Munhoz. And O’Malley, he has some holes in his defense also. He likes to come in hands down. And I just think that’s gonna lead to him eating the heavy one, and that’d be it in the fight. Yeah, I go with Pedro Munhoz."

O'Malley's biggest UFC win came when he beat Raulian Paiva last time out. The 27-year-old finished the fight in just one round and will face his toughest test against Munhoz at UFC 276.

