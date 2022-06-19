What did Phil Hawes say to Daniel Cormier after Deron Winn bout at UFC Fight Night?

After his spectacular TKO victory against Deron Winn, Phil Hawes got into a heated argument with Daniel Cormier. Cormier and Winn are both products of the renowned American Kickboxing Academy (AKA), and Hawes accused 'DC' of picking his teammate to win the fight.

Soon after the stoppage, Cormier entered the octagon to conduct his post-fight interview with Hawes, who jibed at the UFC legend, saying:

"You picked the wrong pony... Yeah, you... You know what I'm taking about..."

Cormier kept his cool and explained to the adrenaline-filled fighter that he does not pick fights as he is a part of the commentary team. 'DC' further asked the budding middleweight to be respectful.

Thankfully, the situation did not escalate as Hawes quickly realized his mistake and apologized to Cormier. At the post-fight press conference, he apologized once again to the former two-division champion for his unruly behaviour.

"It was just a misunderstanding on my behalf you know. 'DC' is such a role model to me, youknow what I mean? Two-weight world champion you know just a freaking stellar dude. So this is all miscommunication, wrong place wrong time. I apologize 'DC'. Don't beat me up!"

Watch Phil Hawes' appearance at the post-fight presser below:

Phil Hawes and Deron Winn met on the prelims of the recently concluded UFC Fight Night event. Hawes stopped the wrestling phenom with a vicious elbow in the second round of their fight.

This victory marked Hawes' fourth win in the UFC. He currently holds a record of 4-1 inside the octagon. Meanwhile, Winn's UFC record now stands at 2-3.

Deron Winn talks about his friendship with Daniel Cormier

Deron Winn, in an interview in 2020, spoke about his cherished friendship with former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier. The AKA duo have trained and coached together for years, and Winn had this to say about 'DC':

"Thats my brother, before all, before anything, before this fighting s**t. Before anything, that's my brother. You know we've been [there] for each other in our hardest times. So it's been incredible to see what he is able to accomplish and how he does it. And how similar we are before we even knew each other... We feed off each other and it annoys a lot of people and that's okay. I've got to try and follow his footsteps."

Winn added:

"Not to kinda downplay how blessed I am. Its also a curse I've got a lot of weight on my shoulders to fulfill a guy like that. One of the greatest we've ever seen... But I'm not him, don't compare me to him."

Watch Deron Winn talk about his friendship with Daniel Cormier below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far