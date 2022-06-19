Corey Anderson hails Daniel Cormier for 'unbiased' stance during Deron Winn vs. Phil Hawes, says he'd have brought out his inner Jorge Masvidal in DC's place

Bellator light heavyweight star Corey Anderson lauded Daniel Cormier for his unbiased commentary during the Deron Winn vs. Phil Hawes fight at UFC Austin.

Cormier, of course, is Winn's longtime training partner and mentor. For that reason, Hawes was apparently upset with Cormier. The middleweight veteran tried to pick a fight with the former two-division champion, which led to a heated back and forth between the two.

Having seen the incident, Anderson pointed out that Hawes' behavior was uncalled for. According to Anderson, there wasn't any reason to be mad at 'DC' as he called the fight fairly. 'Overtime' took to Twitter to write:

"For everyone who criticizes @dc_mma for being biased... pay attention to this fight between Winn and Hawes... Winn is like DCs lil brother and he is just calling the fight ad he sees it. Gotta love & respect the honest criticism and breakdown. #ufcfightnight"

Cooler heads would ultimately prevail as Cormier explained that he wasn't picking fight results. Hawes realized his mistake and immediately apologized to the commentator before shaking his hand.

Anderson also heaped praise on Cormier for how he handled the situation. The Bellator star admitted that he would not have been as gentlemanly had he been in Cormier's position:

Daniel Cormier responds to critics who say he's a biased commentator

'DC' has received complaints of biased commentary ever since he assumed a full-time analyst role.

Over the years, the likes of Alexander Volkanovski, Justin Gaethje, Dominick Cruz, and Cody Stamann have accused Daniel Cormier of being too partial to certain fighters during the broadcast.

Cormier once apologized for being "biased" after receiving a ton of negative feedback. However, he's done apologizing. During an interview with MMA Junkie, the future UFC Hall of Famer said:

“You had the guys that cheered and the people that booed and it’s the same thing with commentary. I know how hard I work at this. I know how much time I spend preparing for this. I know [what] I try to give these guys and tell their stories and do them justice. Sometimes, people just don’t see what you see and that’s really on them. But I’m not apologizing for doing my job, and I think that’s the beauty in being a fighter.”

