What is Planck energy, the concept physicist Michio Kaku explains on Joe Rogan's podcast?

Joe Rogan recently hosted physicist Michio Kaku on the latest episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. While speaking about various scientific topics on the podcast, the conversation eventually turned into a discussion about Planck energy.

Proposed in 1899 by physicist Max Planck, Plank units are a system of natural units based on properties of nature. They are mainly used when researching theories such as quantum gravity.

Rogan's conversations with Kaku mainly covered Plank energy and how intelligent civilizations have to be in order to access the energy form. The physicist stated that scientists rank civilizations using the Kardashev scale.

"So, we physicists theorize, how advanced to you have to be to access the Plank energy. Well, we rank them. The Kardashev scale says that their could be Type One, Type Two or Type Three civilizations."

The Kardashev scale ranks civilizations based on the amount of energy it is able to use. Humanity is yet to reach Type One civilization status. When speaking to Joe Rogan, Kaku stated that a Type One civilization could be between 100-1000 years more advanced than humans.

When discussing the of types of civilization, Kaku referenced Star Trek when speaking about Type Two civilizations:

"And then there is Type Two. Type Two is stellar, they harness the power of an entire star. Like, Star Trek. Star Trek would be a typical Type Two civilization, where they manipulate entire stars."

Kaku went on to say that a Type Three civilization is galactic and they can roam space, playing with black holes. He stated that they would behave similar to the Empire in Star Wars.

The physicist finished the segment of Joe Rogan's podcast by stating that you would most likely have to be a Type Three civilization to control Plank energy, and that once becoming such a civilization, space and time would become your playground.

Joe Rogan comments on U.S. Customs and Border Protection's latest drugs bust

Joe Rogan makes no secret of his recreational use of drugs and has recently advocated doing so on his Twitter account. The UFC color commentator recently responded to a post from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized ecstasy, marijuana, and psilocybin mushrooms after examining a vehicle that was returning from Canada. When Rogan saw the post, he commented:

"You should take all these drugs and rethink your life."

On Wednesday, two U.S. citizens returning from Canada had their vehicle examined by Champlain CBP officers. The inspection led to officers seizing ecstasy, marijuana, and psilocybin mushrooms in raw form and infused in a chocolate bar.

Rogan's post currently has over 3,000 retweets on Twitter and has amassed over 32,000 likes.

The UFC commentator often speaks about drugs and their effects on people during his podcast episodes. Rogan recently spoke to Neal Brennan about using Ayahuasca for depression on the JRE podcast.

