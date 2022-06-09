Who is Joe Rogan's latest podcast guest, Dr. Michio Kaku?

The latest guest on Joe Rogan's The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Dr. Michio Kaku, is an American theoretical physicist, science educator, futurist, and author. Kaku is currently a professor of theoretical physics at the City College of New York.

Dr. Michio Kaku was also a visiting faculty at the Institute of Advanced Studies at Princeton and New York Universities from 1973 to 1990.

Dr. Michio Kaku @michiokaku I will be on the Joe Rogan show (@JoeRogan) today,

June 14, speaking about UFOs, UAPs, alien civilizations,

The 75-year-old is also a New York Times best-selling author for his book 'The God Equation: The Quest for a Theory of Everything'. Some of his other books include 'Physics of the Impossible', 'Physics of Future' and 'Future of the Mind'.

Professor Kaku was bestowed with the Sir Arthur Clarke Lifetime Achievement in 2021, for his excellent contributions to the field of theoretical physicist and his role as a futurist and science populariser.

Dr. Kaku has hosted numerous science specials for various media giants like the BBC and the Discovery Channel. He is also an alumnus of Harvard University.

During the interview with Joe Rogan, Kaku enlightened Rogan on various subjects like types of advanced civilization, UFOs, aliens and much more.

Joe Rogan and Dr. Michio Kaku discuss UFO's

In the 1828 edition of the JRE podcast, Joe Rogan and Dr. Michio Kaku discussed the shift in narratives regarding the UFO phenomenon.

According to Rogan, reports and personal accounts from reputable newspapers and credible men regarding UFO's has led to a shift in the discussion of an otherwise herratic concept.

Agreeing with Rogan, Kaku said:

"It used to be that one person used to see something in the sky and say, look, Martha, look, there is something up there. Now things have changed. Now we have multiple sightings by multiple modes. That is the gold standard, the gold standard for looking for these objects. Not just one person, several people that are reputable. Not just radar, but visual sightings, infrared sensors, telescopic evidence. Now we have multiple sightings by multiple modes. So the burden of proof shifted. It used to be that the burden of proof was on people who believed in UFOs... Now the burden of proof has shifted to the Pentagon, to the military. Now they have to prove that these aren’t extraterrestrial."

Kaku further explained to Rogan that the Pentagon has come up with several possible explanations for these unexplainable objects.

However, he further explained that at this point, even the Pentagon is considering these sightings as something unexplainable, in no way achievable with any technology presently used on the planet.

