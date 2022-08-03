What records did Jorge Masvidal break at UFC 239?

At UFC 239, Jorge 'Gamebred' Masvidal not only broke the record for the fastest knockout in UFC history, but he also became the first fighter to beat Ben Askren in professional MMA.

'Funky' was a huge name in ONE Championship and Bellator. Askren left Bellator in 2013 after winning all nine of his bouts and the welterweight title. After leaving the American organization, 'Funky' went on to win every fight in ONE Championship, once again holding gold.

'Gamebred' managed to finish Askren in just five seconds, which broke the UFC record. Duane 'Bang' Ludwig previously held the record, knocking out Jonathan Goulet in six seconds at UFC Fight Night 3.

As mentioned, Askren was unbeaten at the time with a perfect 19-0 record, but eventually retired from MMA after just three bouts in the UFC.

Watch the record-breaking knockout below:

'Funky' went on to compete in a boxing match against Jake Paul, losing via first-round knockout. He hasn't fought competitively since the bout against the YouTuber and will likely stay retired.

The historic UFC 239 knockout certainly propelled Jorge Masvidal's career, while it began a downward spiral for Askren. Even as recently as last year, the two fighters went at it on Twitter:

Funky @Benaskren Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter The individual I buried does not represent MMA. He represents all the hard core and casual crotch sniffers #andnew The individual I buried does not represent MMA. He represents all the hard core and casual crotch sniffers #andnew I’ve refrained for 2 years, but let’s be real Jorge. You landed the luckiest knee of your life and I made you famous. You’re welcome. You got 50-43’d by Usman and will likely again next month. Beat it loser. twitter.com/GamebredFighte… I’ve refrained for 2 years, but let’s be real Jorge. You landed the luckiest knee of your life and I made you famous. You’re welcome. You got 50-43’d by Usman and will likely again next month. Beat it loser. twitter.com/GamebredFighte…

'Gamebred' went on to face Nate Diaz for the 'BMF' belt at UFC 244, which was one of the most anticipated bouts in 2019. The bout was stopped by the doctor after three rounds due to a cut on Nate Diaz.

UFC @ufc



#UFC244 Only a BMF can earn this belt! Only a BMF can earn this belt! #UFC244 https://t.co/VqOiQ0vlKk

What else happened at UFC 239?

Most MMA fans will remember UFC 239 for the spectacular knockout by Jorge Masvidal. However, the event was stacked and full of interesting bouts, including two title fights.

Jon Jones narrowly beat Thiago Santos in a light heavyweight title fight, with 'Bones' winning via split decision after five rounds in the main event.

The other title fight featured Amanda Nunes and Holly Holm, with the Brazilian finishing the bout after just one round and once again retaining her UFC women's bantamweight belt.

Besides Jorge Masvidal vs. Ben Askren, the most memorable non-title fight was Jan Błachowicz vs. Luke Rockhold.

Błachowicz managed to beat the UFC veteran in just two rounds, with the "legendary Polish power" proving to be too strong for Rockhold.

Popular British fighter Arnold Allen also made his successful UFC PPV debut, beating Gilbert Melendez inside the sold-out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

