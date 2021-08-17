What were the results of Manny Pacquiao's last 5 fights?

Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao will return to the squared circle on August 21 to face WBA (Super) welterweight titleholder Yordenis Ugas.

It will be Pacquiao's first fight in two years. He last fought Keith Thurman back in July 2019. Out of his last five fights, Manny Pacquiao has won four. Here's a look at the fight-by-fight breakdown of Manny Pacquiao's last five fights:

Manny Pacquiao vs Jessie Vargas - For the WBO welterweight title - Nov 2016

Manny Pacquiao faced then-WBO welterweight champion Jessie Vargas on November 5, 2016, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The fight saw Manny Pacquiao incredibly swift on his feet, as always. He moved in and out with great pace, initiating combinations with his right jab.

Jessie Vargas remained on the back foot for the majority of the fight. However, Pacquiao remained at bay due to Vargas' reach advantage. Vargas also had his share of moments. Nevertheless, the Filipino senator successfully dominated most of the fight to bag a 14-113, 118-109 and 118-109 unanimous decision victory.

Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn - WBO title fight - July 2017

Manny Pacquiao's first WBO title defense came against Australian boxer Jeff Horn. The two fought on July 2, 2017, at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

The fight saw the Australian pressing the action right from the start. However, Manny Pacquiao remained quick on his feet, countering actively.

'Pac-Man' had Horn in trouble in round nine as he let his strikes fly in pursuit of a stoppage. Although the Australian was able to survive the round, he was warned by the referee to show activity or risk letting the fight be stopped.

The judges scored the contest 117–111, 115–113 and 115–113 in favor of Jeff Horn. The unanimous decision victory awarded to the Australian stirred controversy, as a huge chunk of spectators, including pundits and former pros, believed Manny Pacquiao had done enough to win the decision. However, the WBO rescored the fight and landed on the same scorecard as earlier.

Manny Pacquiao lost the WBO title to the Australian boxer.

Manny Pacquiao vs Lucas Matthysse - For the WBA (Regular) welterweight title - July 2017

Manny Pacquiao faced Argentine boxer Lucas Matthysse for the WBA (Regular) welterweight title on July 15, 2018, at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Pacquiao appeared in top shape as his swift strikes connected with vicious effect. He knocked Lucas Matthysse down twice before knocking him out in round seven of the fight with a brutal left hand.

A TKO victory in his return to the ring.



Manny Pacquiao knocked Lucas Matthysse down 3 times Saturday on his way to a welterweight world title. pic.twitter.com/C1unZxzRW2 — ESPN (@espn) July 15, 2018

Manny Pacquiao vs Adrien Broner - January 2019

Manny Pacquiao defended his WBA (Regular) title against Adrien Broner at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Filipino employed his swift right jab to its fullest extent in the starting rounds, marking his dominance by applying pressure and avoiding Broner's counters.

Adrien Broner came back in round four to counter efficiently. However, Manny Pacquiao did not let him hold the momentum. 'Pac-Man' consistently bombarded Broner with mixed strikes to sail to a unanimous decision victory.

Manny Pacquiao vs Keith Thurman - For the WBA (Super) welterweight title - July 2019

Manny Pacquiao fought then-WBA (Super) welterweight champion Keith Thurman for the title in July 2019, also at the MGM Grand Arena.

Both boxers kept the pace of the fight high in an intense twelve-round affair. Pacquiao dropped Thurman in the very first round with a right hook. However, that was far from the dictating factor of the fight.

.@MannyPacquiao with a massive body shot in the 10th!



Eight-division World Champion Manny Pacquiao faces World Champion Keith Thurman for WBA supremacy! BUY NOW: https://t.co/AeIXwbC2Dr pic.twitter.com/zkBRF3Uc2G — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) July 21, 2019

Keith Thurman held his own and countered efficiently, executing noteworthy combinations of his own. He did not let the Filipino take over the reins of the fight. However, Manny Pacquiao did comparatively more and won a split decision victory as two out of the three judges scored the fight 115-112 in his favor. The third judge scored the fight 114-113 in favor of Keith Thurman.

Manny Pacquiao won the WBA (Super) welterweight title. However, he was stripped of his belt due to inactivity. Yordenis Ugas was promoted in his stead to become the WBA (Super) welterweight title.

Come August 21, Manny Pacquiao will attempt to regain the title he never lost against Yordenis Ugas at the T-Mobile Arena in las Vegas, Nevada.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh