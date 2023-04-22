What is an RNC in MMA? Here's how one of the most lethal moves in executed inside the octagon

The Rear-Naked Choke, or RNC, is among the most well-known and commonly used submission techniques in jiu-jitsu and MMA. Applied correctly, it can be the most devastating strangulation finish a fighter can achieve against his opponent.

The RNC is applied by first achieving the back mount, which is widely considered the strongest position in jiu-jitsu. Fighters may then wrap their arm completely around their opponent's neck and grab their other arm. The other arm should now be placed around the back of the opponent's head to secure the choke.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Sep7.2019



2 years ago today,



Khabib Nurmagomedov choked out Dustin Poirier.

The rear-naked choke is particularly effective due to the anatomical mismatch it creates during a fight. It pits an arm against the neck, which is a uniquely vulnerable part of the body.

The move puts pressure on the Superior Carotid Triangle, which contains the common carotid artery and its branches, the internal jugular vein, the superior laryngeal nerve, the vagus nerve, and other important blood-transporting arteries.

Since the common carotid artery carries blood to the cerebral cortex of the brain, a properly placed 'Blood Choke' can compress the brain's blood flow with a minimal amount of force to cause unconsciousness.

Ocelot MMA @Ocelot_MMA October 2, 2010



Rebel Fighter: Domination



TJ defeats Mike Suarez

via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) Round 1 October 2, 2010Rebel Fighter: DominationTJ defeats Mike Suarezvia Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) Round 1 https://t.co/KC27E5kZ1Z

The RNC is successfully employed in roughly half of all strangulation submissions at BJJ competitions. In fact, during the first 168 UFC events, it made up 32% of all submission victories.

RNC in MMA: Dustin Poirier reveals hilarious strategy to defeat him in the octagon

Dustin Poirier knows the RNC all too well. The outcome of three of his most high-profile fights was decided by the 'Blood Choke.'

The Louisiana native lost to grappling savants Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira via a rear-naked choke before defeating Michael Chandler in the third round of their bout using the same technique.

While 'The Diamond' boasts a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, many fans have often trolled the former interim lightweight champion for being vulnerable to the rear-naked choke. His losses against Nurmagomedov and Oliveira were particularly trolled as they were both title fights, which Poirier lost by tapping out.

During a recent conversation in a Twitter thread about Dustin Poirier, one fan attempted to troll 'The Diamond' by claiming Islam Makhachev would submit him by the second round if they fought. He further joked that a fighter doesn't need to be of Khabib Nurmagomedov's caliber to submit Poirier.

Unfazed by the troll, Poirier quote-tweeted back with a hilarious response. Claiming one has to simply learn the rear-naked choke to beat him, Poirier wrote:

"Not at all!! Just gotta learn the RNC."

