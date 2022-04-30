Watch: Michael Bisping gets choked out with RNC by 12-year-old son on live podcast

Michael Bisping was recently choked out by his 12-year-old son with a rear-naked choke on a live podcast.

The UFC Hall of Famer recently uploaded a video to his YouTube channel where his youngest son Lucas Bisping can be seen executing a standing rear-naked choke on his father.

Watch Lucas Bisping attempt a standing RNC on Michael Bisping below:

Bisping also has an older son named Callum Bisping, who is training to make his MMA debut. He currently competes as a wrestler in the NCAA Division 2 and has won several Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournaments.

Michael Bisping hits back at Jake Paul again

Michael Bisping has hit back at Jake Paul as 'The Problem Child' continues to call out the the 43-year-old former fighter for a potential boxing match. During the recent Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano press conference, Paul took aim at Bisping yet again while insinuating that the now-retired former UFC middleweight champion is not about that life.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Bisping laughed off the callout and told the YouTuber turned boxer to keep up the same energy if they meet in person:

"If I’m about that life. @jakepaul I been about that life for 20 years you fool. You realize how stupid you sound calling me out? Please keep that same energy if we meet in Person :) PS – loved when @EddieHearn said to your face you’ll never be world class. That had too hurt."

michael @bisping if I’m about that life. if I’m about that life. @jakepaul I been about that life for 20 years you fool. You realize how stupid you sound calling me out?please keep that same energy if we meet in Person :) Ps- loved when @EddieHearn said to your face you’ll never be world class. That had too hurt 😂 if I’m about that life. @jakepaul I been about that life for 20 years you fool. You realize how stupid you sound calling me out?please keep that same energy if we meet in Person :) Ps- loved when @EddieHearn said to your face you’ll never be world class. That had too hurt 😂 https://t.co/CyT0rPk37g

Jake Paul has been calling for a fight with Bisping after he included him on a six-man hitlist of potential opponents that he would like to face in the boxing ring. Ever since, the two have been involved in a back-and-forth on social media.

'The Problem Child' also offered the former UFC champion $1million if he could get sanctioned for a boxing clash. However, Bisping did not seem interested in pursuing the bout and suggested that Paul fight Anderson Silva instead.

Bisping was last seen in action against Kelvin Gastelum in November 2017 where he suffered a first-round knockout. The following year, 'The Count' announced his retirement from the sport.

