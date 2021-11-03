What is Rose Namajunas' net worth in 2021?

Rose Namajunas' net worth is estimated to be around $1,500,000, according to The Sports Daily. This number does not include her earnings from her three bouts under Invicta FC and sponsorships.

'Thug' Rose has been fighting in the UFC since 2014. Her first appearance in the promotion came against Carla Esparza in the finale of The Ultimate Fighter: A Champion Will Be Crowned in December 2014. She lost via submission and Esparza was crowned the UFC's inaugural women's strawweight champion.

Rose Namajunas was paid $25,000 for her fight with Esparza, per The Sports Daily.

The current UFC women's strawweight queen's biggest payout came at UFC 223 - against Joanna Jedrzejczyk in a rematch for her newly gained title. She took hold of the belt after viciously knocking out the Polish fighter at UFC 217.

She was paid a total of $240,000 for her rematch with Jedrzejczyk, with $100,000 of that being to show and $40,000 being the fight week incentive pay. She also made $100,000 as a win bonus. She won the bout via decision.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Rose Namajunas defeats Joanna Jedrzejczyk by unanimous decision. Namajunas (8-3, 6-2 in UFC) retains the UFC women's strawweight title in her first defense. She landed 65 head strikes compared to Jedrzejczyk's 49, according to FightMetric. Rose Namajunas defeats Joanna Jedrzejczyk by unanimous decision. Namajunas (8-3, 6-2 in UFC) retains the UFC women's strawweight title in her first defense. She landed 65 head strikes compared to Jedrzejczyk's 49, according to FightMetric. https://t.co/U9WPfL2dTC

The second-biggest payout of her MMA career came in her first fight with Jedrzejczyk, where she made a reported $230,000.

In Rose Namajunas' latest fight, where she dethroned the former champion Zhang Weili, 'Thug Rose' made a total of $182,000, with $100,000 of that being to show and $32,000 being the fight week incentive pay. She also made $50,000 as a Performance of the Night bonus.

She knocked Weili down after landing a clean left-high kick and then finished her with grounded strikes.

Rose Namajunas is confident of beating Zhang Weili again

Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili 2 is scheduled to take place at UFC 268.

In the first episode of UFC 268 Embedded: Vlog Series, Namajunas was seen watching the promotional video of her rematch against Zhang.

She shared her excitement for the bout, saying:

"It just gets you excited, man. She [Zhang Weili] believes she's the better fighter. She finds it hard to believe that I'm the better fighter and I'm the best even though I've got the belt so, you know I'm looking forward to testing that out on November 6."

Watch the episode below:

