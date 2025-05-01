What did Ryan Garcia say? Revisiting when the WBC expelled the boxing superstar for his comments 

Boxing star Ryan Garcia has been embroiled in several controversies across his professional, public, and personal life. These instances have significantly impacted his professional boxing career, including his expulsion from the WBC due to unacceptable remarks during a social media livestream.

What did Ryan Garcia say?

During a social media livestream in 2024, Ryan Garcia made several controversial comments that linked crime and misbehavior to the racial and ethnic identities of certain groups. His comments drew a significant backlash and criticism from the public, ultimately leading to his expulsion from the WBC.

It must be noted that Garcia's public conduct and questionable behaviour have led to questions about his mental health in recent years. His father, Henry Garcia has also voiced concerns over Ryan's excessive alcohol use.

Garcia's racial comments came shortly after a controversial chapter where the New York State Athletic Commission handed him a one-year suspension due to a positive drug test for his April 2024 fight against Devin Haney.

Garcia later posted an apology of sorts on X, writing:

“I was trolling I want all the killing to stop. I love everyone, sorry if I offended you.”

WBC president and Oscar De La Hoya condemned the Ryan Garcia's comments

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman took to X after Ryan Garcia's comments sparked outrage, announcing his expulsion from the organization. Sulaiman noted that the organization had offered Garcia assistance with mental health and substance abuse issues, which he declined:

"Exercising my authority as president of the WBC, I am hereby expelling Ryan Garcia from any activity with our organization. We reject any form of discrimination. I fear for Ryan's well-being as he has declined multiple attempts for our help with mental health and substance abuse."

Ryan Garcia's mentor and Golden Boy Promotions' headman, Oscar De La Hoya, also expressed his disappointment in the 26-year-old's comments. In a statement to the media, De La Hoya said:

"There is no room for hate or intolerance at my company. Period. I condemn Ryan's words in the strongest terms possible. I see that he has apologized, and that is a start - but it is only a start to earn back the trust and respect of those of us who have and continue to support him. We hope Ryan will use the time he has away from the sport to work through the issues he has publicly discussed. We stand ready to help in whatever we can." [H/T msn.com]

Garcia's family also released a statement clarifying that they do not share the views. The family emphasized that Garcia had been open about his mental health struggles, and they were encouraging him to seek the necessary help.

