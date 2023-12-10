"What's up Cowboy?" - When Donald Cerrone unleashed the 'N-word' on Rampage Jackson in the middle of a stream

A video of Donald Cerrone jokingly calling Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson by the 'N-word' has resurfaced on social media.

Despite never winning UFC gold, ‘Cowboy’ is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars in the history of MMA. Yet, the 38-fight UFC veteran’s public image has changed over the last few years, as some of his antics haven’t matured well amongst fans.

There are plenty of rumored stories about Cerrone disrespecting fans, using racial slurs, and being unappreciative to those who support him.

Most notably, ‘Cowboy’ has received backlash for comments he made in 2012. Following a win against Melvin Guillard, behind-the-scene footage caught Cerrone talking with Jake Shields and using the 'N-word' for Guillard.

Another video of Cerrone using the 'N-word' has recently resurfaced. This time, it was throwback footage of Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson playing videos on a live stream. ‘Rampage’ called ‘Cowboy’ on the phone, leading to a small clip of this interaction:

“What’s up, n****r?” - Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone

“What’s up, Cowboy?” - Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson

It should be noted that ‘Cowboy’ and ‘Rampage’ are good friends. Earlier this year, Jackson went on the No Jumper podcast and shut down any accusations that Cerrone was racist, using comparisons with Donald Trump to back up his statement.

WARNING: The following video features inappropriate language:

What did Donald Cerrone accomplish in the UFC?

Donald Cerrone never won a UFC title, but that doesn’t mean his career wasn’t filled with accomplishments.

To this day, ‘Cowboy’ is featured in the top five of several UFC records - 3rd most fights (38), 2nd most wins (23), 3rd most finishes (16), 2nd most performance bonuses (18), 1st knockdowns landed (20), and 1st in Zuffa wins (29 in UFC, Pride, WEC, Strikeforce).

Along with the previously mentioned accomplishments, Cerrone has established quite an impressive resume - Charles Oliveira, Edson Barboza, Jim Miller, Eddie Alvarez, Benson Henderson, Matt Brown, Al Iaquinta, and more.

Donald Cerrone’s legendary fighting career was honored through induction into the UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2023. ‘Cowboy’ might have rubbed some people the wrong way with his out-of-Octagon antics, but he solidified himself as an all-time warrior when the MMA gloves were put on.

