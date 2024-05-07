What's the difference between a TKO and KO in boxing? Explaining the two finishes

Understanding a boxer's record goes beyond wins and losses. The number of victories by knockout (KO) is a key indicator of a fighter's punching power and finishing ability.

However, there's another way a fight can end decisively before the final bell: a technical knockout (TKO). While both TKOs and KOs end a fight prematurely, the cause and referee's role differ.

What is a knockout?

A knockout (KO) occurs when a boxer is unable to continue fighting due to a legal strike, typically a powerful blow to the head. The fighter might fall to the canvas, lose consciousness momentarily, or be too disoriented to rise within a ten-count administered by the referee. A fighter can also take a knee to signal they are unable to continue, prompting the referee's ten-count.

Check out some explosive knockouts from the legendary Mike Tyson:

What is a technical knockout?

A technical knockout (TKO) is declared by the referee when they deem a boxer unfit to continue safely. This can happen for several reasons:

Inability to defend: If a boxer is wobbly on their feet after a knockdown or seems unable to defend themselves from further punishment, the referee might step in to protect them from a KO.

Retirement: A fighter can choose to retire from the fight by throwing in the towel or their corner team calling off the contest.

Doctor stoppage: A ringside physician can advise the referee to halt the fight if they believe a boxer has sustained injuries that make continuing unsafe.

Three knockdowns: In some boxing matches, three knockdowns within a single round automatically trigger a TKO.

What is the difference between a TKO and a KO?

For the record keeper, there's no distinction. TKOs and KOs are victories achieved before the fight goes the full distance and are counted as such in a boxer's win column. There's no hierarchy between a KO and a TKO; they're simply different ways a fight can be stopped due to a boxer's inability to continue.