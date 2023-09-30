"What's the minimum medical suspension" - Francis Ngannou savagely dismisses Tyson Fury's ability to fight Oleksandr Usyk after he's done with him

Francis Ngannou appears to have dismissed the possibility of Tyson Fury fighting Oleksandr Usyk after their (Ngannou and Fury's) boxing match. MMA star and former UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou is scheduled to make his boxing debut against Fury.

The Ngannou-Fury boxing showdown will transpire in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 28, 2023. Although Fury's WBC boxing heavyweight title won't be at stake in the bout, a symbolic 'Riyadh Champion' belt would be awarded to the winner.

The Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou boxing matchup has been one of the most eagerly-awaited fights of 2023. Moreover, the combat sports world has now been set abuzz by what many consider to be a rather surprising development.

As tweeted by Tyson Fury and reported by ESPN, he's signed a contract to face unified WBA, WBO, and IBF heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk to crown boxing's undisputed heavyweight champion. The ESPN report highlighted that the Fury-Usyk undisputed title fight is booked to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, potentially on December 23, 2023, or in January 2024.

The vast majority of fans and experts alike have been speculating about whether Fury could make such a quick turnaround after facing Ngannou in October for a December/January clash against Usyk.

The consensus is that Fury could possibly fight Usyk, provided 'The Gypsy King' doesn't suffer significant damage and/or injuries against Ngannou. Furthermore, many have pointed out that the medical suspension handed to a fighter after a professional combat sports contest could also come into play in this situation.

Generally, a medical suspension's duration is determined based on the damage sustained by the athlete in the fight. The athlete undergoes a comprehensive post-fight health examination, the results of which influence their possible suspension.

Francis Ngannou has suggested that Tyson Fury is unlikely to escape their fight unscathed and would probably receive a medical suspension that'd delay his fight against Oleksandr Usyk. Ngannou tweeted:

"I don't know what's the minimum medical suspension in boxing but I really don't understand how Tyson can fight in December after what's going to happen on 10/28 #FuryNgannou"

The Fury vs. Usyk fight's date could be officially announced after Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou

As per journalist Michael Benson, Top Rank Boxing promoter Bob Arum has revealed that Oleksandr Usyk will be in attendance for the upcoming Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou boxing match on October 28, 2023. In a recent tweet, Benson highlighted that the date for the Fury-Usyk fight would likely be officially announced after the Fury-Ngannou bout.

It's believed that Tyson Fury's performance in his boxing match against Francis Ngannou would be pivotal in determining whether he can face Usyk in December/January. Should Fury lose to Ngannou, he'd likely face 'The Predator' in a rematch, which could significantly delay Fury vs. Usyk.

Even if Tyson Fury beats Francis Ngannou, he'd have to avoid any major damage and/or injuries, or else he'd risk a lengthy medical suspension. Ngannou, for his part, has opined that Fury is underestimating him.