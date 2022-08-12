What's new in UFC 4 update 17?

Fans of the game will be glad to know that UFC 4 recently received yet another update. Since its release, EA has been providing constant updates and bug fixes. The latest update 17 adds a new athlete and updates an existing fighter on the roster.

With the update 17 UFC bantamweight Marlon 'Chito' Vera has been added to the game. The No.5 ranked contender is rated a four-and-a-half-star fighter in the game.

Take a detailed look at Marlon Vera's in-game stats below.

Apart from this addition, the fighter likeness and stats of featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski have also been updated. 'The Great' has now been elevated to a five-star fighter in the game.

His signature fully shaved hairdo has also been updated for his in-game avatar.

Apart from this, the new patch reportedly fixes various other minor bugs and glitches.

UFC 4 was originally released in August 2020, for the PS4 and Xbox One. The game was widely criticized for not having features like cross-play enabled.

Earlier in May 2022, freelance journalist Tom Henderson revealed that a new UFC game might be dropping in the summer of 2023. The reporter added that EA's new Fight Night game production has been paused to fast-track UFC 5.

What are Blitz Battles in UFC 4?

When UFC 4 dropped, the game introduced players to various new gameplay mechanics as well as game modes. Blitz Battles are the latest addition to the MMA-simulator's game modes.

Blitz Battles is an online-only fast-paced, player vs. player game mode. To keep the experience fresh and interesting, the rule sets governing each bout will change from time to time.

Check out a tutorial on how to get the Blitz Battles trophy fast:

Adding a bizarre flavor to the game mode, players will now have the option to combine weight classes. Gamers wanting to live their David vs. Goliath fantasies can now pitch a flyweight against a heavyweight.

Blitz Battles have different modes with different rule sets like the the stand and bang, kicks only and a minute to in it mode. Gamers can also use their custom avatars in these online bouts.

Apart from Blitz Battles, UFC 4 also offers a deeper career mode experience with a plethora of choices enhancing player freedom and immersiveness.

New grappling and submission systems have also been put in place to make the game approachable to new players.

