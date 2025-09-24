"What he said was not bad" - Joe Rogan outlines "problem" with 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' getting briefly canceled

Joe Rogan recently shared his thoughts on Jimmy Kimmel's talk show getting briefly canceled and outlined the "problem" with the veteran comedian's controversial ordeal.

Ad

For context, Kimmel's show was suspended by ABC and Disney after his comments on the Charlie Kirk shooting incident drew scrutiny. A comedian seemingly getting canceled for sharing his opinions ignited major backlash from the public, Hollywood stars, media hosts, and politicians across the aisle. As a result, Jimmy Kimmel Live! was allowed to resume earlier this week.

In an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast with Andrew Santino (JRE #2382), Rogan reacted to Kimmel's ordeal and said:

Ad

Trending

"Kimmel has this sort of 'Go F*ck Yourself' style. Ironically, he celebrated, in his monologue, when Tucker Carlson got fired. It’s kind of a problem. It’s also kind of a problem that he, in his monologue, talked about how it was the right thing to fire Roseanne. Little bit of a problem."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Rogan continued:

"Also a problem, he made a joke about the unvaccinated people shouldn’t get hospital care if there’s people who are vaccinated that need that room. I think the joke was, ‘Oh, vaccinated person who’s had a heart attack. Come right in here, sir. Unvaxed person who gobbled horse goo. Rest in peace, wheezy.’ Like, that was the joke... Those things weren't a problem... What he said was not bad. It wasn't accurate, but it wasn't bad. He was just trying to set up this joke of [Donald] Trump. Which was good. It was very funny."

Ad

Watch the full clip below:

Ad

Joe Rogan slams those celebrating Jimmy Kimmel's suspension

In the same episode of the JRE podcast, Joe Rogan shared his thoughts on those who were celebrating Jimmy Kimmel's suspension and got honest about alleged government overreach when it came to broadcasting companies.

Speaking to Andrew Santino on the JRE podcast, Rogan pushed back against those lauding Kimmel's suspension and said:

"I definitely don’t think that the government should be involved ever in dictating what a comedian can or cannot say in a monologue. That’s f**king crazy... The problem is the companies, if they’re being pressured by the government, so if that’s real, and if people on the right are like, ‘Yeah, go get ’em.’ Oh my God, you are crazy. You are crazy for supporting this because this will be used on you." [H/t: Hollywood Reporter]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Zende. Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.



Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.



Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.



Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.