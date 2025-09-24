"What he said was not bad" - Joe Rogan outlines "problem" with 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' getting briefly canceled

Joe Rogan recently shared his thoughts on Jimmy Kimmel's talk show getting briefly canceled and outlined the "problem" with the veteran comedian's controversial ordeal.
For context, Kimmel's show was suspended by ABC and Disney after his comments on the Charlie Kirk shooting incident drew scrutiny. A comedian seemingly getting canceled for sharing his opinions ignited major backlash from the public, Hollywood stars, media hosts, and politicians across the aisle. As a result, Jimmy Kimmel Live! was allowed to resume earlier this week.
In an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast with Andrew Santino (JRE #2382), Rogan reacted to Kimmel's ordeal and said:
"Kimmel has this sort of 'Go F*ck Yourself' style. Ironically, he celebrated, in his monologue, when Tucker Carlson got fired. It’s kind of a problem. It’s also kind of a problem that he, in his monologue, talked about how it was the right thing to fire Roseanne. Little bit of a problem."
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Rogan continued:
"Also a problem, he made a joke about the unvaccinated people shouldn’t get hospital care if there’s people who are vaccinated that need that room. I think the joke was, ‘Oh, vaccinated person who’s had a heart attack. Come right in here, sir. Unvaxed person who gobbled horse goo. Rest in peace, wheezy.’ Like, that was the joke... Those things weren't a problem... What he said was not bad. It wasn't accurate, but it wasn't bad. He was just trying to set up this joke of [Donald] Trump. Which was good. It was very funny."
Watch the full clip below:
Joe Rogan slams those celebrating Jimmy Kimmel's suspension
In the same episode of the JRE podcast, Joe Rogan shared his thoughts on those who were celebrating Jimmy Kimmel's suspension and got honest about alleged government overreach when it came to broadcasting companies.
Speaking to Andrew Santino on the JRE podcast, Rogan pushed back against those lauding Kimmel's suspension and said:
"I definitely don’t think that the government should be involved ever in dictating what a comedian can or cannot say in a monologue. That’s f**king crazy... The problem is the companies, if they’re being pressured by the government, so if that’s real, and if people on the right are like, ‘Yeah, go get ’em.’ Oh my God, you are crazy. You are crazy for supporting this because this will be used on you." [H/t: Hollywood Reporter]