  • "He didn't get canceled" - Sean Strickland reacts to TV host Jimmy Kimmel being suspended over alleged Charlie Kirk comments

"He didn't get canceled" - Sean Strickland reacts to TV host Jimmy Kimmel being suspended over alleged Charlie Kirk comments

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Sep 19, 2025 04:29 GMT
Sean Strickland (left) reacts to Jimmy Kimmel
Sean Strickland (left) reacts to Jimmy Kimmel's (right) suspension. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Sean Strickland recently weighed in on Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension with a blunt take. The UFC contender said the late-night host was not “canceled” but caught in the middle of a political fight after the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) threatened ABC over his remarks.

Kimmel was taken off the air after FCC chair Brendan Carr, appointed under the Trump administration, criticized his comments about conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s death. He accused the “MAGA gang” of trying to spin the incident and mocked Donald Trump for his response, saying it resembled “how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish.”

Carr warned that broadcasters could face consequences if they failed to act. Within hours, affiliates including Nexstar pulled Kimmel’s program.

Strickland took to X to claim that while he has no affection for Kimmel, networks should not be forced into decisions by political threats. He wrote:

"Unpopular take, but the FCC overstepped with Jimmy Kimmel... He didn't get canceled. ABC was threatened by the FCC Chair appointed by Trump on a podcast. F*ck Jimmy Kimmel, but the government shouldn't be used as a political weapon."
Responding to a fan comment that "this is not freedom," Strickland wrote:

"On that podcast, FCC Chair Brendan Carr discussed Jimmy Kimmel’s recent remarks and said broadcasters need to respond [either “the easy way or the hard way” or else the FCC might take regulatory steps."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

Sean Strickland sparks outrage with reaction to Charlie Kirk shooting video

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has drawn backlash after admitting he felt a rush of excitement when first hearing about the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Utah.

Strickland later reflected on his reaction, questioning his detachment from human empathy. Kirk was killed by a gunshot wound to the neck during a public event, with 22-year-old Tyler Robinson arrested as the suspect. Strickland took to X to react to the incident, stating:

"I’m on Twitter and somebody says, ‘Hey did you hear that Charlie Kirk got shot?’ And my gut reaction was like, ‘No, I f***ing didn’t, but I’m excited. Like I felt this little dopamine spike in me where I’m like: ‘Dude, I want to see the video.’ Then I see in the video, real bad, real bad, but I still kind of excited from it. Like, ‘oh s***,’ you know? Like I could feel like my muscles tensing. And then I start thinking, man, what’s gonna come from this?”
