  • Sean Strickland shares brutally honest reaction to Charlie Kirk shooting: "We are so desensitized"

Sean Strickland shares brutally honest reaction to Charlie Kirk shooting: "We are so desensitized"

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Sep 11, 2025 04:12 GMT
Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland (left) reacts to Charlie Kirk (right) shooting. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Sean Strickland recently offered his thoughts on the assassination of Charlie Kirk. The former UFC middleweight champion was disheartened with the news and voiced his displeasure with the growing cases of violence in the country.

For context, Kirk was shot in the neck on Wednesday while participating in a public Q&A session at Utah Valley University's Sorensen Center courtyard. The 31-year-old was immediately rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, he succumbed to injuries as POTUS Donald Trump announced the news of Kirk's passing on X.

In reaction to Kirk's being shot, Strickland posted a video on his social media account, saying:

''Alright guys...I'm on Twitter and somebody says, 'hey did you hear that Charlie Kirk got shot'? and my gut reaction was like, 'no I fu*king didn't, but I'm excited.' Like I felt this little dopamine spike in me where I'm like, 'dude I wanna see the video.' And then I see in the video, real bad, real bad, but I still kind of excited from it. Like, oh sh*t, you know? Like I could feel like my muscles tensing. And then I start thinking, man, well what's gonna come from this? Was the shooter black? Was he liberal? Am I gonna get more fun? Am I gonna get more violence?''
He continued:

''Let's burn this motherfu*ker down! I need some excitement! And then you start thinking, man, like how the fu*k did I become such a sociopath? Like how am I so disattached from human beings. I don't even see people, I just see potential threats...We watch a girl get stabbed, murdered on the subway. We're watching little kids get pulled out of buildings because maybe somebody's launched a rocket, we are so desensitized, we're so socialized...It's so sad that we let these people ruin America and it's like taking the soul from us.''
Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

When Sean Strickland discussed self-defense situation with a violent individual

Earlier this year, Sean Strickland took to X and told the story of how he came face-to-face with a drug addict who could have harmed him and his partner. However, the American fighter chose to face the threat rather than run away from it:

''Got in a potential violent self-defense situation with a crack head and my girl says, 'Well, why didn't you just go a different way to avoid him?' Hmm I've never actually considered "running away from danger." It just seems a little communist... I don't know if I'm capable of that."
Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
