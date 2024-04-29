"What sanctioning body sanctioned it?", "Someone's getting knocked out" - Fans split over Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson becoming professional fight

Fans recently reacted to the announcement that Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson will be contested as a professional bout rather than an exhibition, which resulted in a mixed response.

Paul vs. Tyson is scheduled to headline a massive boxing event at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on July 20. The event is significant as it will be streaming globally on Netflix, which will mark the platform's first foray into live sports.

Paul's Most Valuable Promotions took to their Instagram account to make it official and provided more details on the weight the bout will be contested at. They wrote:

"Who gets the W? Paul vs. Tyson is officially a sanctioned professional heavyweight bout. Who puts another W on their record on Saturday, July 20th?"

Fans took to the comment section and shared their thoughts on the bout being sanctioned and what could transpire. Some fans voiced their displeasure with a sanctioning body agreeing to do so, while others mentioned that they believe it makes Paul vs. Tyson more appealing. Fans wrote:

"What sanctioning body sanctioned it?"

"Wow, someone's getting knocked out...and it's not Jake"

"This fight just got 10x better"

Check out the fan reactions regarding Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson being contested as a professional bout:

Fan reaction comments regarding Paul vs. Tyson being sanctioned as a pro bout [Image courtesy: @mostvaluablepromotions - Instagram]

When was Mike Tyson's last professional boxing bout?

Although he competed in an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020, Mike Tyson's last professional boxing bout took place on June11, 2005.

'Iron' fought Kevin McBride, who had come into the fight with a boxing record of 32-4-1. The bout ended after Tyson deemed himself unable to continue before the seventh round, which resulted in the Irishman being awarded with the win via technical knockout.

It was Tyson's second consecutive loss and third in his last four bouts.

Tweet regarding Tyson vs. McBride [Image courtesy: @MMAHistoryToday - X]